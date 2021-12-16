Germany: 4 men suspected of procuring bomb material arrested

The man believed to be responsible for the evacuation of the Toombs County Courthouse on November 15 because of a bomb threat has been arrested and charged. The Toombs County Sheriff’s Office reports that around 10:06 a.m. on that date, dispatch received a call from the Toombs County Magistrate Court stating that a threat of a bomb inside the place of county government had been received, and courthouse security took that call seriously and removed everyone from the building as a precaution. No device was located, and eventually, the courthouse was deemed safe, and business resumed.
