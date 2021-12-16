ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Germany: 4 men suspected of procuring bomb material arrested

wcn247.com
 22 hours ago

BERLIN (AP) — German police say that four men including suspected right-wing extremists have...

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
KEYT

Man in Germany suspected of killing 4 relatives and self

BERLIN (AP) — German investigators say a man suspected of killing his family and then himself left a note indicating that he was afraid of being arrested after procuring a fake vaccination certificate for his wife. The bodies of two 40-year-olds and their children aged 10, 8 and 4 were found with gunshot wounds at their home in Koenigs Wusterhausen, just outside Berlin, on Saturday. A prosecutor said Wednesday the man said in the note, which was found at the house, that he had had a vaccination certificate forged for his wife and her employer had found out. The couple were afraid that they might be arrested and their children taken away. He wouldn’t give further details.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WOWT

Law enforcement arrests Omaha pipe bomb vandalism suspect

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office alongside other agencies have arrested a 23-year-old man suspected of multiple pipe bomb vandalism crimes in Omaha. Authorities say that Kalem Barber, 23, was arrested by the FBI-Omaha and DCSO on Friday for receipt or possession of an unregistered firearm and distribution of explosive material to a person under the age of 21.
OMAHA, NE
Shore News Network

Anti-Vaccine Activists Suspected In Assassination Plot Against German Premier

German authorities suspect anti-vaccination activists of plotting violence against state Premier Michael Kretschmer for his support of COVID-19 mitigation measures, DW reported. Police performed several raids in Saxony, the state Kretschmer represents, over the potential attack, after a report by investigative television show “Frontal” found the activists had been making...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Berlin#Cologne#German Police#Ap
KRQE News 13

Police arrest kidnapping suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County deputies have arrested a man accused of kidnapping a teen at gunpoint. Deputies say on Saturday, 18-year-old Christopher Herrera showed up to a home near Isleta and Pajarito Road around 5 a.m. and began firing shots demanding to know if his 17-year-old ex-girlfriend was there. They say there were children […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
fox44news.com

Suspect arrested in domestic assault

KILLEEN, Texas – The Killeen Police Department is investigating a felony domestic incident at a local motel. An officer was dispatched Friday morning to the Days and Nights Inn, located at 6200 E. Veterans Memorial Boulevard, in reference to a distressed woman. When the officer arrived, it was discovered the woman was involved in a violent domestic, and the suspect was possibly armed.
KILLEEN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Germany
AFP

German police launch operation after death threats to pro-vaccine politician

German police and special forces on Wednesday launched an operation in the eastern city of Dresden after death threats were issued against a top politician who backed coronavirus vaccines, authorities said. The security forces in Saxony acted following the threats from an anti-vaccine group against state premier Michael Kretschmer. "Statements from certain members of the group suggested they might have real weapons," police said in a statement. An investigation was opened after journalists from public broadcaster ZDF infiltrated an encrypted Telegram chat and reported on December 7 that there were death threats allegedly issued against Kretschmer.
PUBLIC SAFETY
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Second Suspect Arrested in Courhouse Bomb Threat

A second suspect has been arrested in the investigation into the bomb threat that evacuated the Toombs County Courthouse on November 15. On Friday, Toombs County Sheriff’s Office Investigators arrested Charity Ann Miles, 26, of Vidalia and charged her with Terroristic Threats and Acts for her participation in the bomb threat that was made. Rodney Steven Weeks was previously arrested and charged in connection with the same crime.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Ada News

Murder suspect arrested, charged

A man suspected of stabbing to death an Ada resident Monday was charged in tribal court Tuesday, according to Chickasaw Nation Office of Tribal Justice Administration Chief Counsel Debra Gee. "Chickasaw Nation prosecutors filed one count of homicide in the first degree against Anthony Brian Walker today in connection with...
ADA, OK
WWLP

Amherst police arrest alleged bomb threat suspect

On Friday, Amherst Police officers went to #35 East Pleasant Street (The Spoke) for a suspicious incident that had occurred. Officers were told that a small, grill sized propane tank had been played near the front door of the bar.
AMHERST, MA
wcn247.com

Bomb injures 12 at Russian school; ex-student suspected

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities say a homemade bomb went off in a school attached to an Orthodox Christian convent and injured 12 people. They say an 18-year-old former student who is currently in intensive care was identified as a suspect in Monday's explosion. The Russian Interior Ministry said the bomb detonated at the Vladychny convent in Serpukhov, a city 105 kilometers outside of Moscow. Staff and students were evacuated from the scene. Russia’s Investigative Committee has opened an investigation. The head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, urged support for the injured individuals.
PUBLIC SAFETY
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Arrest Made in Courthouse Bomb Threat

The man believed to be responsible for the evacuation of the Toombs County Courthouse on November 15 because of a bomb threat has been arrested and charged. The Toombs County Sheriff’s Office reports that around 10:06 a.m. on that date, dispatch received a call from the Toombs County Magistrate Court stating that a threat of a bomb inside the place of county government had been received, and courthouse security took that call seriously and removed everyone from the building as a precaution. No device was located, and eventually, the courthouse was deemed safe, and business resumed.
TOOMBS COUNTY, GA
kibskbov.com

Felony Vandalism Suspect Arrested

We reported on Wednesday (12-8), the Mammoth Lakes Police Department’s report on numerious vandalism over the past weekend. The vandalisms took place beginning on Chateau Road, continuing to Old Mammoth Road, onto South Frontage Road and ending on Manzanita. The vandalism included 18-20 victims with slashed vehicle tires, damage...
MAMMOTH LAKES, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Carjack suspect is arrested

A carjacking incident early Sunday morning in Garden Grove resulted in the arrest of a suspect and the recovery of the vehicle. According to Detective Sgt. Evan Beresford of the GGPD, the suspect was identified as Denny Cruz, a resident of Brea. The incident occurred at 1 a.m. in the...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
persecution.org

Indonesia’s Anti-Terror Squad Arrests Makassar Cathedral Bombing Terrorist Suspect

The Head of Operation Assistance (Banops) of Densus 88, Kombes Pol Aswin Siregar, confirmed the information and said the arrest was made last week. While the identity of the arrested fugitive was not revealed, Aswin said that he was already on the People’s Wanted List (DPO). This person, said Aswin, belongs to the Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD) terrorist organization.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy