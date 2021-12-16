ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

British surge seen as warning on omicron but responses vary

By DANICA KIRKA, MIKE CORDER - Associated Press
 22 hours ago

LONDON (AP) — Spiraling infections in Britain driven in part by the new omicron variant of the coronavirus sent shockwaves into the rest of Europe, fueling a...

eturbonews.com

A New Monster COVID Virus spreading in South Africa

Vaccinated or not- this may not make a big difference for a new COVID Virus, some now call the monster. The variant is currently spreading in South Africa. The newly identified coronavirus variant that has spread in South Africa is the most concerning that British health officials have seen as it has double the number of mutations of the Delta variant including some associated with evading the immune response.
PUBLIC HEALTH
albuquerqueexpress.com

Super mutant Covid strain found in Asia, Middle East

The new Covid variant of major concern, which was first spotted in Botswana, has now been identified in Israel and Hong Kong, with experts fearing its mutations may allow it to spread quickly, evading existing Covid-19 immunity. Variant B.1.1.529, which is yet to be given a name from the Greek...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

How did 10% of passengers to Holland from South Africa arrive with Covid when they all had NEGATIVE tests? Alarm as suspected cases of Omicron are reported in Germany, Australia and Czech Republic alongside confirmed UK and Belgium cases

Alarms were today raised after one in ten passengers coming into the Netherlands from South Africa this morning tested positive for Covid and a wave of suspected cases of the new super-mutant variant were spotted in Europe. Around 600 passengers arrived on two planes in Schipol Airport, near Amsterdam, from...
WORLD
atlantanews.net

First cases of worst-ever Covid-19 variant reported in Europe

The first case of the Covid-19 ?Nu? variant has been detected in Belgium, according to local media reports corroborated by a leading doctor, who said the health authorities have handled two 'suspicious? samples. "We are currently analyzing two suspicious samples," Marc Van Ranst, a leading virologist whose laboratory works closely...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Germany imposes curbs on unvaccinated, to make shots mandatory

BERLIN, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Germany on Thursday imposed restrictions on the unvaccinated as it sought to break a dramatic surge in daily coronavirus infections exacerbated by the discovery of the Omicron strain. Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel and her successor Olaf Scholz agreed with leaders of Germany's 16 states to...
PHARMACEUTICALS
MarketWatch

CDC warns omicron spreading fast in U.S., surge of infections seen peaking in January: report

New modeling analyzed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning of an imminent surge in U.S. coronavirus cases, driven by the highly contagious omicron variant, according to a report in The Washington Post on Tuesday. Officials at the CDC were briefed on a worst-case, triple whammy scenario --- an omicron wave on top of delta cases and influenza --- hitting healthcare systems, notably in low-vaccinated areas of the U.S. "The implications of a big wave in January that could swamp hospitals ... we need to take that potential seriously," said a federal health official who had knowledge of the briefing and asked to remain anonymous. A second scenario showed a smaller omicron wave coming in the spring. A statement from the CDC later on Tuesday said the discussion came in a regularly scheduled meeting. Early data shows fully vaccinated individuals with a booster can be largely shielded from serious disease and death from COVID-19, but government data shows just 55 million of more than 200 million fully vaccinated people in the U.S. have gotten the booster.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Deadline

WHO Warns Of Omicron Surge: “If Countries Wait Until Their Hospitals Start To Fill Up, It’s Too Late”

The World Health Organization issued a series of warnings today about the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, among them that “We are now starting to see a consistent picture of rapid increase in transmission.” That transmission appears to be aided by “increased risk of re-infection with Omicron.” On the plus side, “There is also some evidence that Omicron causes milder disease than Delta, but again, it’s still too early to be definitive.” The remarks were delivered by WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at a media briefing today. Their purpose, in part, was to urge countries to “act now” to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Travel rules: Latest restrictions in France, Ireland, Italy and US

This week has seen another round of travel restrictions imposed on travellers to the UK. Pre-departure tests are now required – in addition to self-isolation until a negative post-arrival PCR result is received. The new rules apply to fully vaccinated passengers.The moves place the UK as an outlier among European countries in terms of onerous rules for vaccinated travellers. But other nations have also tightened restrictions in response to concerns about the omicron variant of coronavirus.These are the key changes.ItalyThe government has introduced a new “super green” pass, requiring the holder to be fully vaccinated or with proof of recent...
TRAVEL
BBC

Omicron: Why is Nigeria on the travel red list?

Nigeria has been placed on the UK's travel red list - a move the UK government says will help slow the spread of the Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus. The Nigerian high commissioner to the United Kingdom has said the restrictions amount to "travel apartheid". So why has Nigeria...
TRAVEL
CNN

US imposes travel restrictions over new Covid-19 variant

Biden restricts travel from South Africa and 7 other countries starting Monday. President Joe Biden announced Friday the US will restrict travel from South Africa and seven other countries starting Monday as a new coronavirus variant has emerged. Acting on advice from the nation's top infectious diseases expert, Dr. Anthony...
U.S. POLITICS

