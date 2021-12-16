ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

LONDON MARKET MIDDAY: Stocks up amid UK rate hike and hawkish Fed

Life Style Extra
 1 day ago

(Alliance News) - Stock prices in Europe pushed higher on Thursday, as investors took a hawkish US monetary policy announcement in their stride, while the Bank of England took the initiative with an interest rate hike, sending the pound higher. The UK central bank's Monetary Policy Committee voted 8-to-1...

www.lse.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Us Federal Reserve#West London#Uk#Fed#Alliance News#The Bank Of England#Monetary Policy Committee#Bank Rate#The European Central Bank#Boe#Ftse#Cboe Small Companies#The Us Federal Reserve#Treasury
MarketWatch

S&P 500 closes lower Thursday as investors weigh moves by central banks

U.S. stocks closed lower Thursday as investors weighed monetary moves by global central banks and fresh economic data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1% to around 35,897.64, while the S&P 500 fell 0.9% to around 4,668.67, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.5% to about 15,180.43, according to preliminary data from FactSet. In a surprising decision Thursday, the Bank of England became the first major central bank to lift interest rates since the pandemic began, raising its benchmark to 0.25% from 0.10%. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced that it would speed up tapering of its monthly asset purchases, opening the door to potential rate hikes next year. In economic data, U.S. unemployment benefits climbed by 18,000 in mid-December to 206,000, although the level remains relatively low, with claims falling last week to the lowest level since 1969.
STOCKS
Reuters

Gilt yields, pound, bank stocks rise after BoE stuns markets

(Reuters) - Gilt yields, the pound and British bank stocks jumped on Thursday after the Bank of England unexpectedly raised its policy rate by 15 basis points as inflation pressures mounted in Britain. Yields on British government bonds, known as gilts, jumped following the decision and were up six-eight basis...
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

TOP NEWS: BoE in first UK rate hike since 2018 amid rampant inflation

(Alliance News) - The Bank of England raised its key interest rate by 15 basis points on Thursday, despite many observers expecting policymakers to stand pat, as the UK grapples with the emergence of the Omicron variant of Covid-19. The BoE's Monetary Policy Committee lifted the Bank Rate to 0.25%,...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Marketing
Life Style Extra

FTSE 100 13:00 PM Market Update - 16/12/2021

At 13:00 PM, the FTSE 100 Index was up by 71.58 at 7242.33 points, a movement of 1%, showing a average rise in the market. Royal Mail (RMG) was a heavily traded share, with around £1,402.6m (0.285%) worth of shares being traded. Overall, 77% of the companies in the...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

European Central Bank to end PEPP purchases in March

The European Central Bank on Thursday said it would further slow purchases of assets under its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program, or PEPP, in the first quarter of next year and bring them to a halt in March. The ECB said it would double the pace of asset buying under its longer running Asset Purchase Program to 40 billion euros a month in the second quarter of next year, scaling it back to 30 billion euros in the third quarter and returning to the 20 billion euro a month pace in the fourth quarter. The ECB left interest rates unchanged. "The Governing Council judges that the progress on economic recovery and towards its medium-term inflation target permits a step-by-step reduction in the pace of its asset purchases over the coming quarters. But monetary accommodation is still needed for inflation to stabilize at the 2% inflation target over the medium term," the ECB said in a statement. ECB President Christine Lagarde will hold a news conference at 8:30 a.m. Eastern.
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

UK Chancellor halts US trip to talk with business chiefs over Omicron

(Alliance News) - UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak is cutting short a trip to the US for crisis talks with business chiefs as the spread of Omicron and health warnings wreaked havoc on hard-hit pubs and restaurants. The Chancellor has been criticised for going on the trip as the coronavirus variant's...
ECONOMY
etftrends.com

U.S. Stock ETFs Mixed as Traders Digest Fed’s Hawkish Stance

U.S. markets were mixed through Thursday as major central banks worldwide moved toward tightening their monetary policies in the face of rising prices. On Thursday, the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP), which follows the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (EWI), was flat. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 was down 0.8%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was flat, and the Nasdaq Composite fell 2.5%.
STOCKS
Reuters

Stocks slide as central banks' hawkish tilt unnerves markets

LONDON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Stocks fell on Friday as traders wrestled with this week's surprisingly hawkish turn from major central banks in the fight against inflation, and as rising Omicron cases spark worries about the hit to the global economy. European stocks dropped, Asian shares closed near the year's...
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited

Bluefield Solar Income Fund-Update research from QuotedData. Since we last published on Bluefield Solar Income Fund (BSIF), the company has raised £105.1m in an oversubscribed share issue, and completed on the purchases of its first wind and battery storage investments. The company's financial results, covering the 12-month period ended 30 June 2021, were encouraging. BSIF hit its 8p per share dividend target comfortably, maintaining its record of sector-leading distributions that are well-covered by underlying earnings (after paying back debt as it falls due for repayment).
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

GLOBAL MARKETS-World shares mixed after flurry of cenbank statements

NEW YORK, Dec 16 (Reuters) - World share markets were mixed. on Thursday, with European shares rising after Britain and. Norway hiked interest rates and the ECB trimmed its super-sized. bond buying program, while global markets struggled to maintain. direction a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve sped up the...
STOCKS
Markets Insider

US stocks climb in 'relief rally' as Fed's assesses the economy can withstand multiple rate hikes

US stocks rose Thursday, with investor confidence boosted by the Federal Reserve's view that the US economy is strong enough to handle three interest rate increases next year. The S&P 500 headed back toward a record highs after the Fed on Wednesday signaled it may raise interest rates at least three times in 2022 to cool the hottest inflationary environment in nearly 40 years.
STOCKS
Life Style Extra

US close: Nasdaq tumbles as investors react to hawkish central banks

(Sharecast News) - Equities on Wall Street closed weaker on Thursday, with the Nasdaq turning in its worst performance in almost three months, as investors reacted to increasingly hawkish central banks. At the close, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.08% at 35,897.64 and the S&P 500 slipped 0.87%...
STOCKS
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Stocks wobble as Wall Street focuses on central banks

Stocks wobbled in afternoon trading on Wall Street Thursday as investors study moves by central banks to fight rising inflation. The S&P 500 fell 0.5% as of 2:02 p.m. Eastern and is sitting just below the record high it reached last Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 80 points, or 0.2%, to 36,007 and the Nasdaq fell 1.9%.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy