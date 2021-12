One more win. That is all that semifinalists needed to achieve in order to punch their ticket to AT&T Stadium for a chance to earn a state title. On Friday, I covered a rematch of last year's instant-classic playoff matchup between Crosby and Liberty Hill. Furthermore, I was able to attend a highly-anticipated doubleheader on Saturday, featuring the state's top two ranked teams in Katy versus Westlake and then later Denton Guyer versus Tomball.

FOOTBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO