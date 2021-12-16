ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole, FL

70-Year-Old Pedestrian, Crossing Park Blvd, Hit And Killed By Drunk Driver

By Local News Desk
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 22 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jNbn0_0dOTXjaL00

PINELLAS COUNTY, FL. – On Thursday, at approximately 12:49 a.m., deputies responded to the intersection of Park Boulevard and Starkey Road in Seminole for a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.

According to investigators, 54-year-old Francine Mashtare was driving westbound on Park Boulevard approaching Starkey Road, in a 2014 Chevrolet Camaro.

The pedestrian, 70-year-old Thomas Rothwell was crossing Park Boulevard northbound in the area of a designated crosswalk.

Investigators say Mashtare struck Rothwell with the front driver’s side of her vehicle. Rothwell was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Mashtare showed indicators of impairment and was arrested. She was transported to the Pinellas County Jail where she is held on one count of DUI Manslaughter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZcBwI_0dOTXjaL00

Tampafp.com for Politics, Tampa Area Local News, Sports, and National Headlines. Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Free Press - TFP

Apollo Beach Man Arrested After High-Speed Chase On I-75, Wrecking Into Troopers

An Apollo Beach man has been arrested after a high-speed chase on I-75 ended with a K-9 taking the man down. On December 16th at 1:44 PM, FHP Troopers located a 2003 Toyota Camry driven by Kasey Mitchell, 34, of Apollo Beach, fleeing from Hillsborough County Deputies on Interstate 75 who had intentionally collided with a Deputy’s patrol car following an incident in Apollo Beach.
APOLLO BEACH, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Man Arrested After Fleeing From Florida Highway Patrol In Stolen Car

On December 16th at 9:59 AM, Florida Highway Patrol Troopers located a stolen 2010 Hyundai Accent traveling eastbound on I-4 near US-27. Following an attempted traffic stop the driver, Raul Mata, 28, of Seffner, failed to stop and fled from the Troopers. Mata continued to Champions Gate Boulevard where he exited the interstate, reversed course, and began to travel westbound on I-4.
SEFFNER, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pinellas County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Seminole, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Seminole, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Accidents
Pinellas County, FL
Accidents
County
Pinellas County, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pedestrian Crossing#Drunk Driver#Traffic Accident#Tampafp Com#National Headlines
The Free Press - TFP

Tampa Police: Man Arrested In Skyway Park Shooting

TAMPA, FL. – An arrest has been made in the Saturday shooting at Skyway Park. According to police, on Saturday, Dec. 11th, units responded to Skyway Park reference a fight and possible shooting. Upon arrival, units located evidence of a shooting (casing and blood), but no victim. Per witnesses,...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
The Free Press - TFP

Reward Offered In Plant City Cricket Wireless Robbery, Suspect Threatened To Use Mace

PLANT CITY, FL. – Detectives in Plant City are seeking to identify a suspect who committed a robbery at Cricket Wireless. According to investigators, on Monday at approx. 11:10 a.m., a black male entered the Cricket Wireless located at 117 West Alexander Street in Plant City. Once inside, he approached an employee and demanded iPhones or he would spray her with Mace.
PLANT CITY, FL
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
90K+
Followers
12K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy