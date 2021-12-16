70-Year-Old Pedestrian, Crossing Park Blvd, Hit And Killed By Drunk Driver

PINELLAS COUNTY, FL. – On Thursday, at approximately 12:49 a.m., deputies responded to the intersection of Park Boulevard and Starkey Road in Seminole for a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.

According to investigators, 54-year-old Francine Mashtare was driving westbound on Park Boulevard approaching Starkey Road, in a 2014 Chevrolet Camaro.

The pedestrian, 70-year-old Thomas Rothwell was crossing Park Boulevard northbound in the area of a designated crosswalk.

Investigators say Mashtare struck Rothwell with the front driver’s side of her vehicle. Rothwell was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Mashtare showed indicators of impairment and was arrested. She was transported to the Pinellas County Jail where she is held on one count of DUI Manslaughter.

