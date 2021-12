Bank rate 8-1 vote in favour of hike (Tenreyo dissented) Total asset program £895 billion (£895 prior) Gilts purchases vote - (9-0) A surprise hike here from the BoE and EURGBP down sharply on the release. Omicron fears not enough to keep the BoE on the sidelines and a sensible move in order to move to normalisation in case inflation fears become more endemic. The rise in wages this week would have been a concern to the BoE. They said this in their statement:

BUSINESS ・ 22 HOURS AGO