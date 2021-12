Gen. Douglas MacArthur once quipped, “Rules are mostly made to be broken.” Nowhere is their violation more consequential than in the theater of war, where lives hang in the balance. Afghanistan’s returning Taliban overlords are demonstrating their disdain for policies they established that are meant to guide the nation’s transition from factional terrorism to functional governance. It is understood that Marquess of Queensbury Rules of fair play are foreign to these internecine combatants. Still, there can be no peaceful outcome to the treachery the Taliban is practicing.

