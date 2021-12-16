ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

KKR Launches Self-Storage Investment Platform with Jonathan Perry

By The Registry
theregistrysf.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK – December 15, 2021 – KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announced the launch of a platform to invest in self-storage real estate across the United States. Industry veteran Jonathan Perry will serve as CEO of the platform, Alpha Storage Properties (ASP), and work closely with KKR’s real...

news.theregistrysf.com

Comments / 0

Related
sgbonline.com

PureGym Secures £300M KKR investment

PureGym, which operates more than 500 venues across the UK and Europe, has secured a £300 million ($400M) investment from private equity firm KKR to support expansion. KKR will become a minority investor in the business alongside management and Leonard Green & Partners (LGP), who retain a majority ownership position.
BUSINESS
nerej.com

Jumbo Capital sells self-storage facility to Baranof Holdings for $27.5 million

Stoneham, MA Privately held commercial real estate investment firm, Jumbo Capital has completed development and construction and sold their fourth large-scale self-storage facility. The 90,000 s/f development located at 54 Montvale Ave. houses 1,025 storage units, each of which is precision climate controlled. The facility was sold to Baranof Holdings of Dallas for $27.5 million.
STONEHAM, MA
Benzinga

Bottomline Tech Shares Soar On Thoma Bravo Takeover Offer At 42% Premium

Software investment firm Thoma Bravo agreed to acquire financial technology provider Bottomline Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: EPAY) in an all-cash transaction valuing Bottomline at $2.6 billion. The purchase price of $57 per share represents a premium of 42% to Bottomline's closing price on October 19, the last full trading day before...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kkr#Investment Strategy#Alpha Storage Properties#Asp#Kkr Partner#Real Estate Acquisitions#Jernigan Capital#Jcap
TechCrunch

Weight care management startup Found lands $100M at a $600M valuation

WestCap — a growth equity firm founded by former Blackstone and Airbnb executive Laurence Tosi — led the investment, with participation from IVP, The Chernin Group, G9 Ventures and Able Partners. Existing backers GV, Define and founding investor Atomic also put money in the round, along with angel investors such as Instacart CEO Fidji Simo and Everly Health CEO Julia Cheek.
WEIGHT LOSS
TechCrunch

For Course Hero, venture capital was once an unobvious solution

Launched in 2006, education startup Course Hero started its life away from the attention of venture capital. After launching, the company waited eight years to raise a $15 million Series A. Then, after going another nearly six years without raising venture capital, Course Hero closed two financings in 2020. Yesterday,...
ECONOMY
utilitydive.com

Shell, KKR invest in solar + storage as renewable market booms

Oil and gas giant Royal Dutch Shell will expand its renewable portfolio with the acquisition of Kansas City, Missouri-based solar and storage company Savion as more players latch onto the solar and storage sector. Savion currently has more than 18 GW of solar power and battery storage in development for...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Waste and recycling platform Rubicon is going public via merger with Founder SPAC in $1.7 billion deal

Rubicon, a cloud-based waste and recycling platform operator, is going public by merging with special-purpose acquisition corporation Founder SPAC in a deal with an implied pro forma enterprise value of $1.7 billion. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter, after which the Lexington, Ky.-based company will be renamed Rubicon Technologies and trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "RBT." It will continue to be led by Nate Morris, founder and CEO, and other managers, the companies said in a joint statement. Rubicon was founded in 2008 with a $10,000 line of credit and generated revenue of more than $500 million in 2019 and 2020. Customers include Walmart , Starbucks and FedEx , along with city governments including Kansas City, MO, Baltimore, MD, and Columbus, OH. The new company will have about $432 million in cash from the SPAC and a private investment in public equity, or PIPE, that includes investments from Palantir Technologies , the New Zealand Super Fund, and Rodina Capital. Proceeds will be used to expand and invest in software.
LEXINGTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
prweek.com

PRophet launches second generation platform

NEW YORK: Predictive earned media company PRophet has launched the second generation of its platform, vying to replace traditional media databases for PR pros. The launch of PRophet 2.0 includes immediate access to new features for users. This includes an expanded media database, featuring contact information of more than 100,000 journalists in the U.S., U.K., parts of Europe, Latin America and Asia. Users also have unlimited platform usage and no limit to the number of authorized users for each account.
BUSINESS
Bisnow

JLL Names New Head Of Americas Hotels And Hospitality Group

JLL is promoting a hospitality veteran to lead its portfolio in the Americas. Kevin Davis has been named JLL Americas CEO, hotels & hospitality division, the brokerage firm announced Wednesday. Davis first joined JLL in 2013, and he has had a hand in deals totaling more than $20B. Davis has served as senior managing director overseeing the firm's hotel investment banking group, according to his LinkedIn profile.
BUSINESS
theregistrysf.com

Kennedy Wilson Global Debt Platform Crosses $2 Billion Milestone

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif.–Global real estate investment company Kennedy Wilson (NYSE: KW) announces that its debt investment platform now exceeds $2 billion in real-estate secured loans, including $300 million in future funding commitments. Kennedy Wilson reached the milestone following the launch of the debt platform in 2020 and a subsequent...
REAL ESTATE
bostonrealestatetimes.com

KKR and Synergy Investments Acquire Two Drydock From Skanska in Boston

BOSTON– KKR, a global investment firm, and Skanska, a development and construction firm, announced that KKR has acquired Two Drydock in Boston from Skanska. Synergy Investments, a full-service real estate investment and operating company primarily focused on the Boston market, is participating in the investment alongside KKR and will operate the property.
BOSTON, MA
The Press

Go Global Retail Brand Investment Platform

Linda Heasley Named Chief Executive Officer of Janie and Jack. SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Linda Heasley has been named President and Chief Executive Office of the premium clothing and accessories brand Janie and Jack. The company was acquired earlier this year by Go Global Retail from Gap Inc.
BUSINESS
Hartford Business

SS&C to acquire U.K.-based investment platform

Windsor-based financial services software firm SS&C Technologies has reached a deal to acquire Hubwise Holdings Limited, a business-to-business investment platform serving advisors and wealth managers. In a statement, SS&C said it will buy Hubwise in an all-cash transaction, adding 58 employees and 51 clients. Financial details of the arrangement were...
WINDSOR, CT
GlobeSt.com

Heitman and Life Storage Acquire Self-Storage Portfolio

CHICAGO, IL – Global real estate investment management firm, Heitman LLC and Life Storage Inc. have formed a joint-venture partnership to acquire 13 newly-constructed self-storage properties located across seven metropolitan areas. The acquired properties comprise a mix of urban and suburban class A properties and are at various stages...
REAL ESTATE
multihousingnews.com

Cohen Investment Group Buys $59M Self Storage Asset

The Virginia Beach property’s price increased threefold since it last traded. Cohen Investment Group has bought Castleton Commerce Center, a self-storage and flex-storage property in Virginia Beach, Va., for $58.8 million from Prime Group Holdings. The company landed a $58.2 million financing, with Eastern Union securing the bridge through the Chicago office of Prime Finance.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
New Haven Register

Visa invests in Belvo, the open finance API platform

Visa announced its investment in Belvo , API's open finance platform. This investment is part of a broader collaboration between the two companies. The two companies recently unveiled a strategic agreement , which aims to help financial institutions and card issuers throughout the Latin American region to take advantage of and implement open finance solutions.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

KKR launches Stellar Renewable Power

KKR (NYSE:KKR) announced the launch of Stellar Renewable Power, a new platform that will source, develop and operate utility-scale solar plants and storage facilities on behalf of KKR's Asset-Based Finance strategy. Stellar will source opportunities through greenfield development and acquisitions of early-stage assets from other developers. Vijay Venkatachalam, a renewable...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy