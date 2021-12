Looking for CLI or Web output to show not only the name of each Address-Object member of a group but the IP address as well. I have multiple address-groups that have all named address-object members. In order to see the IP for each one I have to click the pull down for every member, looking to get a list of the members including the IP addresses since it will take all day to click each and every member to get a list of IPs.

COMPUTERS ・ 3 DAYS AGO