CLS Holdings secures five new leases across Germany

Coronavirus cases are rising across Europe, but Berlin’s European Film Market (EFM) is still going ahead and, if EFM figures are to be believed, the industry is planning to come. The EFM said on Friday that its exhibition areas in Berlin’s Martin Gropius Bau and the Marriott Hotel were “already largely booked out” for the 2022 in-person event, which will be held Feb. 10-17. The 2022 Berlin Film Festival will also be held in-person, running Feb. 10-20. The EFM went online-only this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The 2021 Berlin Film Festival held an online version in February and an outdoor,...

MOVIES ・ 11 MINUTES AGO