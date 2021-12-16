ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CLS Holdings secures five new leases across Germany

 1 day ago

(Alliance News) - CLS Holdings PLC said on Thursday it has secured five significant new leases for its properties across Germany. The leases amount to 91,865 square feet in buildings located in Cologne, Essen, Berlin...

World Economic Forum

The European year of rail: Why rail can transport us to a greener future

Recent disruptions to transport and its affect on supply chains has brought renewed attention to rail freight in Europe. Rail freight can achieve climate neutrality without the need for any additional infrastructure and at the same time consumes six times less green energy than road transport. Five critical digital technologies...
TRAFFIC
Life Style Extra

International Public Partnerships acquires new portfolio in Denmark

(Alliance News) - International Public Partnerships Ltd said on Thursday it has acquired a majority interest in a portfolio of four Danish public-private partnership projects. The London-based investment company said the investment cost GBP14 million and will serve to deliver availability-based, long-term and predictable cash flows. The acquisition marks the...
BUSINESS
Variety

Italy’s Cinecittà Studios Revamp on Track With Increased Occupancy, Revenues and New Facilities (EXCLUSIVE)

The radical revamp of Italy’s Cinecittà Studios, which has been underway since May, is gaining traction with a rise in occupancy of its sound stages and backlot, realistic prospects for profitability, and new state-of-the-art filming facilities on the way, according to managing director Nicola Maccanico. Maccanico, a former Warner Bros. and Sky Italia senior exec, came on board in April to run Cinecittà with a mandate from Italy’s culture minister Dario Franceschini to turn the iconic Rome studios into continental Europe’s top filming facilities thanks to a €300 million ($339) million) investment from the European Union’s post-pandemic recovery fund. He has...
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for Smiths News (SNWS)

Smiths News plc (the "Company") Smiths News plc has submitted copies of the following documents to the National Storage Mechanism:. These documents will be available for inspection at National Storage Mechanism | FCA within two business days. The Annual Report and Accounts 2021 and the Notice of Annual General Meeting...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Cambridge Cognition wins second GBP500,000 contract

Cambridge Cognition Holdings PLC - Cambridge, England-based digital neuroscience company - Wins contract worth over Â£500,000 to provide electronic clinical outcome assessments to support an unnamed pharmaceutical client in delivering a phase II paediatric study over several years. Notes this is the second eCOA contract secured with the client in just over a year.
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 September 2021. Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (the 'Company') released its preliminary announcement of annual results for the year ended 30 September 2021 ('Preliminary Announcement') on 24 November 2021. Further to the Preliminary Announcement, the Company can now confirm that the 2021 Report and Accounts, Notice of 2022 Annual General Meeting ('AGM') and Form of Proxy has been mailed to shareholders. The Report and Accounts and Notice of AGM are now available on the Company's website at www.brewin.co.uk/group/investor-relations.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

German health minister expects "massive" fifth coronavirus wave

BERLIN, Dec 17 (Reuters) - German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach, a former epidemiology professor famed for his bearish COVID-19 forecasts, said he expected the omicron variant of the coronavirus to unleash a "massive fifth wave" of the pandemic. He added during a visit to the region of Lower Saxony that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Vodafone, Orange keen for telecoms consolidation in Spain, local CEOs say

MADRID, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Britain's Vodafone (VOD.L) and France's Orange (ORAN.PA) are keen to play a role in any consolidation of Spain's highly competitive telecom sector, local chief executives for the two companies said on Thursday. Vodafone's local CEO Colman Deegan said lower competition would help operators build the...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Austria's Erste to buy Commerzbank's Hungarian subsidiary

BERLIN (Reuters) - Austria’s Erste Bank said on Friday it had agreed to buy the Hungarian subsidiary of Germany’s Commerzbank outright, with the deal set to close in the second half of next year, pending regulatory approval. “This acquisition is an important step for our corporate business in...
BUSINESS
loyaltylobby.com

Italy & Greece Require Negative Covid-19 Test From EU/EEA Arrivals

Italy and Greece enacted new restrictions for travelers from other European Union/EEA and Schengen countries from which freedom of movement should apply. Italy has from today required all visitors to have a negative PCR-RT or antigen test, and Greece will require a negative PCT-RT one from 6 AM on Sunday (December 19, 2021).
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Carmaker Stellantis reshuffles European financing operations

MILAN, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Carmaker Stellantis is in exclusive talks with BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA), Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA) and Santander (SAN.MC) over the reorganisation of its leasing and financing operations in Europe, it said on Friday. The group plans to create a 50-50 long-term leasing company with Credit Agricole Consumer...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Italy backs Fincantieri involvement in sale of Leonardo units-sources

ROME, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The Italian government backs the involvement of shipbuilder Fincantieri (FCT.MI) in the sale of Leonardo's (LDOF.MI) OTO Melara and Wass units, two sources told Reuters, in an effort to safeguard what it considers strategic assets. The Franco-German consortium KMW+Nexter Defence Systems (KNDS) is conducting due...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Despite Omicron, Berlin’s European Film Market Is Nearly Booked Solid

Coronavirus cases are rising across Europe, but Berlin’s European Film Market (EFM) is still going ahead and, if EFM figures are to be believed, the industry is planning to come. The EFM said on Friday that its exhibition areas in Berlin’s Martin Gropius Bau and the Marriott Hotel were “already largely booked out” for the 2022 in-person event, which will be held Feb. 10-17. The 2022 Berlin Film Festival will also be held in-person, running Feb. 10-20. The EFM went online-only this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The 2021 Berlin Film Festival held an online version in February and an outdoor,...
MOVIES
newsy.com

U.K., France Place New Restrictions As Omicron Surges

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson is rejecting accusations that new government warnings meant to curb the Omicron variant of the coronavirus will essentially put Britain into another lockdown by stealth. British restaurants and pubs appealed to the government for business rates relief and value-added tax discounts, warning that fears about...
PUBLIC HEALTH
meatpoultry.com

JBS acquires Italy’s Grupo King’s for $92.5 million

SÃO PAULO – JBS signed an agreement to acquire Italian deli meat manufacturer Grupo King’s for 82 million euros ($92.5 million). Grupo King’s will be incorporated by its subsidiary Rigamonte. The JBS board of directors unanimously approved the transaction, which is subject to approval by antitrust authorities.
BUSINESS
phocuswire.com

Tier enters Italy with acquisition of Vento Mobility

Micro-mobility company Tier has acquired Vento Mobility, the Italian subsidiary of Wind Mobility. Terms of the deal have not been disclosed but the acquisition, which is Tier’s third this year, marks its entry into Italy. Tier e-scooters will be immediately available in Bari and Palermo with further cities to...
BUSINESS
Life Style Extra

JTC acquires fund administration service Essential Fund Services

(Alliance News) - JTC PLC announced on Thursday it had acquired New York-based financial and administrative service firm Essential Fund Services LLC. JTC said the consideration will be settled via cash and JTC equity. The company did not disclose a figure. The Jersey-based fund management service said the acquisition of...
BUSINESS

