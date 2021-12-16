ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Navy to begin discharging sailors over vaccine policy

By Mychael Schnell
The Hill
The Hill
 22 hours ago

The Navy announced on Wednesday that it is beginning the process to discharge sailors who refuse to comply with the branch’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Mark D. Faram, chief of naval personnel public affairs, revealed in a statement that the Navy has given guidance to commanders to move forward with issuing administrative separations for service members who will not get inoculated against COVID-19.

The guidance does, however, still give anti-vaccine personnel an opportunity to change their minds and get the jab.

“In order to ensure a fully vaccinated force, U.S. Navy policy is, first, that all Navy service members receive the vaccine as directed and, second, that any who refuse the vaccine be processed for separation at the earliest possible opportunity,” Vice Adm. John B. Nowell, the chief of naval personnel, said in a statement.

“While the vast majority of Navy service members have already received the vaccine, it remains in the interest of the Navy to encourage remaining Navy service members to become fully vaccinated as soon as possible and, at such time, consider them for retention,” he added.

Norwell said individuals who refuse to get the COVID-19 vaccine, including regular active duty personnel and members of the reserve’s full-time support community, would receive an administration separation to “maximize speed and equity in achieving a fully vaccinated force.”

Service members who are still waiting for their vaccine exemption requests to be processed will not be immediately discharged, according to Faram’s statement. If their petition is rejected, however, they will be required to get vaccinated within five days of notification. If they continue to refuse, administrative processing for discharge will follow.

Navy personnel who refuse to get vaccinated and are eligible for or have been approved for retirement, separation or transfer to the Fleet Reserve on or before June 1 of next year are permitted to request an expedited process and “leave the service as soon as their circumstances allow.” Unless there are extenuating circumstances to consider, those requesting separation will receive an honorable discharge, according to Faram.

Individuals with less than six years of service who are objecting to the vaccine will receive honorable discharge because they are not entitled to an administrative separation board. Other options are available for personnel who have been in the Navy for more than six years.

Unvaccinated Navy members still have the option to change their mind on getting inoculated, Faram noted, even if they are unable to meet the previously established deadlines.

The guidance comes after officials said all sailors must be inoculated by Nov. 28 or face discharge.

The military branch released its guidance for the discharges in October.

The Air Force earlier this week announced that it had discharged 27 personnel for refusing to comply with the branch’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Navy#Norwell#The Fleet Reserve
Fox News

Navy destroyer second-in-command relieved of duty over refusal to get vaccinated or tested for COVID-19

An unvaccinated top-ranking officer for U.S. Navy destroyer USS Winston S. Churchill was relieved of duty Friday night over his refusal to get tested for COVID-19. Speaking to Fox News national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin, a senior US Navy official familiar with the situation said Commander Lucian Kins, the Arleigh Burke-class Navy ship's number-two officer, refused to get vaccinated or tested.
MILITARY
Fox News

Marine Corps discharges 103 active duty personnel for defying Pentagon's COVID-19 vaccine mandate

The military on Thursday discharged 103 Marines who refused to get a COVID-19 vaccine in defiance of a Pentagon mandate. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Aug. 25 directed all military branches to ensure service members receive the vaccine as numbers surged over the summer. The deadlines for each branch of the military passed as of Dec. 15, and disciplinary action appeared to immediately follow.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
WTAJ

Air Force discharges 27 for refusal to get COVID vaccine

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Air Force has discharged 27 people for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine, making them what officials believe are the first service members to be removed for disobeying the mandate to get the shots. The Air Force gave its forces until Nov. 2 to get the vaccine, and thousands have either […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
oc-breeze.com

Navy to commission guided-missile destroyer Daniel Inouye

The Navy will commission the future USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118), an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, during a 10:00 a.m. (HST) ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickham, Dec. 8. The future USS Daniel Inouye is named in honor of the late U.S. Sen. Daniel Inouye, who served as a Hawaii representative...
MILITARY
Navy Times

The Navy is testing this adorable sailboat drone

As the U.S. Navy continues to figure out how unmanned drones will play into the future of the fleet, U.S. Naval Forces Central Command began operational testing Sunday of a sailboat-style drone. The sensor-packed Saildrone Explorer being tested in the Gulf of Aqaba off Jordan could provide the Navy with...
MILITARY
WNCT

Navy prepares to give unvaccinated sailors the boot, says there’s still time for sailors to change their mind

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The U.S. Navy will officially start kicking out sailors who refuse to get the COVID-19 vaccine but stopped short of giving out dishonorable discharges. The separation guidance sent out Wednesday comes weeks after the Nov. 28 vaccination deadline. The guidance instructs commanders to start separation paperwork for sailors who are not […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
People

27 Air Force Members Discharged for Failing to Get Vaccinated as Navy Commander Is Also Relieved of Duties

More than two dozen active-duty members of the U.S. Air Force have been discharged for refusing to get COVID-19 vaccinations. The Air Force gave its airmen until Nov. 2 to be fully vaccinated or be in violation of a lawful order and subject to discipline after Sec. of Defense Lloyd Austin announced a mandate for the COVID vaccine for all members of the military, including National Guard and Reserves, that was fully approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in August.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
abcnews4.com

Navy prepping to kick out unvaccinated sailors

WASHINGTON (TND) — A high-ranking Navy official says unvaccinated sailors will be “required to leave the Navy," putting several thousand members of the Navy's active-duty force at risk of losing their positions. The Navy announced guidance Wednesday regarding “Administrative Separations for COVID-19 Vaccine Refusers,” a little over two...
MILITARY
The Hill

The Hill

412K+
Followers
50K+
Post
302M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy