ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Fed Clears a Path for Higher Interest Rates Next Year

By Erik Sherman
GlobeSt.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Federal Reserve Open Market Committee announced some significant changes in monetary policy: a faster tapering of bond purchases...

www.globest.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Federal Reserve to withdraw stimulus more quickly

The Federal Reserve will cut back its stimulus programme more quickly than planned, as it ratchets up its response to rising inflation. The US central bank had already announced it was tapering off the monthly support, introduced to bolster the economy during the pandemic. But on Wednesday officials said the...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Inflation#Commercial Real Estate#Open Market#Fed
MarketWatch

S&P 500 closes lower Thursday as investors weigh moves by central banks

U.S. stocks closed lower Thursday as investors weighed monetary moves by global central banks and fresh economic data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1% to around 35,897.64, while the S&P 500 fell 0.9% to around 4,668.67, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.5% to about 15,180.43, according to preliminary data from FactSet. In a surprising decision Thursday, the Bank of England became the first major central bank to lift interest rates since the pandemic began, raising its benchmark to 0.25% from 0.10%. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced that it would speed up tapering of its monthly asset purchases, opening the door to potential rate hikes next year. In economic data, U.S. unemployment benefits climbed by 18,000 in mid-December to 206,000, although the level remains relatively low, with claims falling last week to the lowest level since 1969.
STOCKS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Stocks end higher after Fed accelerates stimulus pullback

Technology companies led a rally for stocks on Wall Street Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said it would accelerate its pullback of economic stimulus and likely raise interest rates three times next year to tackle rising inflation. The central bank plans to shrink its monthly bond purchases at twice the...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Reuters

Wall St ends higher; Fed to end bond purchases in March

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Wall Street ended sharply higher on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said it would end its pandemic-era bond purchases in March as it exits from policies enacted at the start of the health crisis. Following its two-day policy meeting, the Fed signaled its inflation target has...
STOCKS
GlobeSt.com

Labor Shortage Plagues the Debt Markets

In the last year, the war for talent has intensified. Every industry is struggling to attract and retain talent, and commercial real estate is no exception. While there are several market sectors experiencing a dearth of available talent, the debt markets are facing significant challenges, according to Kent Elliott, a principal at RETS Associates.
REAL ESTATE
MarketWatch

Dow industrials pop up and stock market tries to clamber higher, even as Fed projections point to 3 rate hikes in 2022

U.S. stock benchmarks on Wednesday afternoon were pivoting modestly higher as the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady, as expected, but quickened the pace of wind-down of its bond-buying program, opening the door to interest-rate increases in the first half of 2022. Projections from the Fed point to three rate increases next year, with the current fed-funds rate at a range between 0% and 0.25%. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will host a news conference at 2:30 p.m. ET to discuss the central bank's updated policy. The move to end the stimulus program sooner than officials planned at their meeting last...
STOCKS
NBC Philadelphia

Treasury Yields Jump After Fed Signals 3 Rate Hikes Next Year

Treasury yields jumped on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said it will accelerate the reduction of its monthly bond purchases and signaled three interest rate increases in 2022. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose about 2 basis points to 1.463%. The yield on the 2-year Treasury bond,...
BUSINESS
Washington Post

What’s a Taper, and Why Has the Fed Started Tapering?

The financial world spent much of 2021 arguing over when “the taper” would begin. In the U.S. it arrived, and there’s no end of questions about its impact. Tapering is shorthand for a gradual end to the massive bond-buying program the Federal Reserve unleashed in early 2020, when the pandemic crashed the economy. The Fed is hoping to find a balance between supporting a still-vulnerable economy while containing the inflationary pressures sparked by the pandemic’s ebb. Among its peers, the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan appeared furthest from tapering their own bond programs, while other central banks, particularly in Latin America, rushed to raise interest rates in an effort to cool price increases.
U.S. POLITICS
Time

What the Federal Reserve’s Latest Move Means for Your Mortgage Rate Next Year

A major announcement from the Federal Reserve this week is another big indication that mortgage rates are going to rise in 2022, according to experts. Federal Reserve spokesperson and chairman Jerome Powell, announced Wednesday the Fed will slow down its bond purchasing program. “With elevated inflation pressures and a rapidly strengthening labor market, the economy no longer needs increasing amounts of policy support,” said Powell.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Federal Reserve about to turn more aggressive, economist warns

Moody's Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi predicted the Fed is going to be more "aggressive" on "Mornings with Maria" Wednesday, and expects officials to reveal first steps in combating a 39-year inflation high. MARK ZANDI: They're going to turn more aggressive here. They're going to tell us that they're going...
BUSINESS
DailyFx

ECB Leaves Monetary Policy Unchanged, EUR/USD Pop Begins to Fade

ECB leaves settings unchanged, in line with market expectations. EUR/USD bounces higher but move lacks conviction. Keep up to date with all market-moving data releases and events by using the DailyFX Calendar. The European Central Bank left monetary policy untouched today, as widely expected, and said that while the PEPP...
CURRENCIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy