ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

EU agency to decide on Novavax Covid jab next week

MedicalXpress
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe EU's drug regulator said on Thursday it would decide whether the Novavax coronavirus jab will become the fifth vaccine approved for the bloc at a meeting next Monday. The US firm's shot uses a more traditional technology than current vaccines, which experts hope could ease hesitancy and scepticism among the...

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Johnson & Johnson's COVID vaccine produces virtually NO antibody protection against Omicron variant in lab study

A new study has found that Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine produced virtually no antibody response to the Omicron variant. South African virologist Penny Moore found that a key measure of antibody levels fell fell from 303 against the original strain to undetectable levels against Omicron in those with the J&J shot, according to Bloomberg.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued Another Major Warning to Vaccinated People

Nearly 20 states have already detected cases of a new variant of the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Omicron has made its way to the U.S. and around 40 other countries in just two weeks, which has virus experts concerned about its transmissibility. This latest iteration of COVID also has a number of mutations that were not seen with the still-dominant Delta variant, so experts are also worried that Omicron will evade the immune response created by existing vaccines in a way that previous variants have not. Vaccinated people remain the most protected against the virus, but even these individuals might need to take further precautions amid the new variant.
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
The Independent

Covid vaccine: 15-minute wait after Pfizer and Moderna jabs set to be scrapped as rollout accelerated

Those who receive a dose of the Pfizer or Moderna jab are no longer set to wait 15 minutes after being vaccinated, as government officials seek to accelerate the national rollout.The UK's four chief medical officers have recommended that the waiting period typically observed for the mRNA vaccines should be temporarily suspended.“The 15-minute wait after a vaccination with mRNA vaccine will cause more harm than it can avert because it will significantly reduce the number of people who can be vaccinated over a short period of time,” the CMOs said in a statement released on Thursday.Analysis from NHS England...
PHARMACEUTICALS
cbs17

Why isn’t the Moderna vaccine FDA approved but Pfizer’s is?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Pfizer was the first pharmaceutical company to have its vaccine receive full approval from the Federal Drug Administration. That stamp of approval was given in August. Pfizer had requested full approval in May. Moderna requested full approval from the FDA in June. While it started...
RALEIGH, NC
iheart.com

CDC Advisers To Revisit Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine Recommendation

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is planning to review the benefit and risk assessment for Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine. The single-dose vaccine is authorized by the CDC and the Food and Drug Administration for anybody over the age of 18. It...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Jab#Covid 19 Vaccine#Eu#Pfizer Biontech#J J
AFP

Pfizer says Covid pill drastically reduces severe disease

Pfizer said Tuesday that clinical trials confirmed its Covid pill -- a new type of treatment that should withstand the mutations seen with Omicron -- drastically reduced hospitalizations and deaths among at-risk people by almost 90 percent. The announcement came as a real-world study from South Africa showed two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was 70 percent effective in stopping severe illness from the new variant, a result called encouraging by researchers, though it represents a drop compared to earlier strains. Data for the new pill, which hasn't yet been authorized anywhere in the world, came from more than 2,200 volunteers, and backed up preliminary findings announced last month. The American drugmaker said its treatment, called Paxlovid, also held up against the Omicron variant in lab-testing.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
CNET

Moderna booster shot and omicron: Are two COVID vaccine doses enough? What to know today

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Two doses of the Moderna vaccine may not be enough to protect against the omicron variant, a study released on Wednesday found. The study, reported by NPR, follows preliminary data that two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine may also have reduced protection against omicron.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Reason.com

The FDA Should Immediately Approve Pfizer's Anti-COVID-19 Pill Paxlovid

Preliminary data indicate that the new omicron COVID-19 variant is apparently highly contagious, doubling infections every two days or so. In addition, early U.S. data find that the virus variant can cause breakthrough infections in people who have received two and even a third booster dose of current COVID-19 vaccines. The good news from a new South African study is that while two shots of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine provide 33 percent protection against infection from the omicron variant, the inoculation offers 70 percent protection against being hospitalized from it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Baltimore

Maryland-Based Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine Found Safe And Effective In UMMS Trial

BALTIMORE (WJZ/AP) — A COVID-19 vaccine made by Gaithersburg-based manufacturer Novavax was found to be safe and effective in a Phase 3 trial by the University of Maryland School of Medicine. The study found the company’s vaccine 90% effective at preventing COVID-19 illness and 100% effective in preventing moderate and severe disease that required hospitalization. The study was conducted in the first few months of the year with nearly 30,000 volunteers in the U.S. and Mexico. At the time, Alpha was the dominant COVID-19 strain, so the trial did not account for the Delta and Omicron variants. “Our study results indicate that this...
PHARMACEUTICALS
MedicalXpress

EU agencies back 'mix & match' COVID boosters

European Union health authorities on Tuesday backed using a mix of COVID-19 vaccines, saying it could in some cases produce a better response than a single jab. The best results came from using a so-called viral vector shot such as AstraZeneca or Johnson & Johnson first, followed by messenger RNA (mRNA) jabs like Pfizer and Moderna afterwards, they said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Franco-Austrian firm Valneva's COVID jab under EU review

Europe's drug watchdog launched an accelerated review Thursday of a COVID-19 vaccine by Franco-Austrian biotech firm Valneva, for which the EU has already signed a deal for up to 60 million doses. The jab—which uses "inactivated" viruses rather than the new mRNA technology of the Pfizer or Moderna shots—showed in...
INDUSTRY
MedicalXpress

EU drug agency recommends approving COVID-19 treatment

The European Union's drugs agency on Monday recommended approving the use of an anti-inflammatory medicine to treat adults hospitalized with severe COVID-19. The European Medicines Agency decision, which has to be confirmed by the E.U.'s executive commission, extends the use of the drug RoActemra, made by Swiss pharmaceuticals giant Roche, that is currently used to treat forms of arthritis.
WORLD
Phramalive.com

EU agencies endorse mix-and-match of COVID-19 vaccines

(Reuters) – EU health agencies have recommended that COVID-19 vaccines be mixed and matched for both initial courses and booster doses as the region battles rising cases ahead of Christmas. Evidence suggests that the combination of viral vector vaccines and mRNA vaccines produces good levels of antibodies against the coronavirus...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Benzinga

Novavax Shares Jump After Head Of EU Drug Regulator Hints At Imminent Authorization For COVID-19 Vaccine

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares are advancing Tuesday amid signals that the company's long-delayed COVID-19 vaccine could soon receive authorization in Europe. What Happened: As Europe strives to fully vaccinate its population amid the variant threat, Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine, based on traditional vaccine technology, could soon receive authorization in Europe, Marco Cavaleri, head of the Vaccines Task Force of the European Medicines Agency reportedly told the press.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy