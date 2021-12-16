SWAT team called to Pittsburgh home after shots fired while baby inside

PITTSBURGH — A SWAT team was called to a home in Pittsburgh’s Perry South neighborhood after shots were fired Thursday morning, police said.

SWAT officers responded to a home on Norwood Avenue and were there for about an hour.

When police first got to the home, a man was outside and told them another man inside the home fired shots at him. Investigators determined a dispute had started about 5 a.m.

A woman then came out of the home, telling officers there were five other people, including a baby, still inside. That’s when police said the SWAT team was called out of concern that a hostage situation might be happening.

Upon communicating with the adults who were still inside the home, it was determined there was no hostage situation, officials said.

Everyone who remained inside the home surrendered without incident, police said.

No one was hurt, and Pittsburgh Public Safety tweeted about 6:15 a.m. that all seven people were safely out of the home.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

