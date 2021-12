Riding a 7-game win-streak, the New England Patriots are in the driver's seat for the #1 seed in the AFC. But in case you weren't aware, there's a game with big conference seeding implications taking place tonight at SoFi Stadium. The Chiefs travel to L.A. to face the Chargers for not only first place in the AFC West, but also inch closer to the inside track to that coveted top spot.

NFL ・ 16 HOURS AGO