CL 'happy to have freedom to create' and reconnect with fans

If you could pinpoint a moment in Jim O’Rourke’s solo career to show his all-encompassing genius, a good choice would fall near the end of 2001, when he somehow dropped one of the era’s greatest rock albums and one of its best electronic albums within a single month. Bafflingly, I’m Happy, And I’m Singing, And A 1, 2, 3, 4 arrived only weeks after the Drag City classic Insignificance (which Chris DeVille recently covered in-depth), and at first glance you’d never guess they were the same artist. One includes bleakly hilarious lyrics, endlessly creative guitar riffs, and about half of Wilco; the other is a sprawling electro-acoustic suite comprising three hypnotic live performances made with only a laptop. That’s precisely why it feels impossible to define O’Rourke in a single moment or album; his range is so vast.

