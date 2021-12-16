ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Gusty start to the morning with temperatures tumbling through the 50s this after…

By Stephanie Mead
WISH-TV
 22 hours ago

www.wishtv.com

WETM 18 News

Temperatures will be significantly warmer than average on Thursday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 16TH: 39° AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 16TH: 23° THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:30 AM THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 4:37 PM Thursday morning the overnight low temperature was significantly above average after a warm front moved through. The overnight low was 41 degrees. Most are seeing partly cloudy skies with cloud cover breaking to start off Thursday. Cloud […]
wjhl.com

Storm Team 11: Sunny and mild today, wet tonight

We continue to enjoy some very spring-like weather as temperatures will be back into the upper 60s with sunshine this afternoon. An incoming cold front will increase our chance for rain tonight with widespread rain expected across the region. Temperatures remain mild in the upper 40’s to low 50’s. Showers will remain widespread Friday morning before tapering off and drifting northward through the day.
KFOR

Big temp drops are here, but highs remain above average!

After a 20 to 30 degree temp drop from Wednesday’s record breaking highs, we are cooler, but still above normal (for now). Thursday, look for an increase in clouds with showers possible tonight, spreading from south to north. Lows will be in the middle 40s. Temps remain about 10...
WYTV.com

Record-breaking warmth, wind and late day rain Thursday

Cloudy skies, breezy and warm this morning. Gusts 20 mph or less. We’re in the mid 50’s. High today in the lower 60’s to challenge the record of 1984 of 61°. Gusty winds up to 40mph possible into the afternoon and evening. Mainly cloudy with rain...
FOX59

Temperatures tumble this afternoon, more rain chances on the way

INDIANAPOLIS – We started off in the 60s this morning, close to record highs, but just a few degrees shy. Temperatures will tumble after a cold front pushes out this afternoon. As we head into the evening, temperatures will fall in the 40s and eventually the 30s overnight tonight with clearing skies. We start off […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Idaho8.com

A few snow showers Thursday night and Friday, cold weekend ahead

Cold and breezy as our cold front departs, leaving us with highs below freezing for much of the region. OVERNIGHT: Chance of snow with winds at 10-15 MPH, gusts around 20 MPH. Overnight lows around 20°. FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with winds around 10-15 MPH, mostly cloudy with a few...
WDSU

Thick Fog, Storm Chances, Weekend Changes

What a warm Thursday! Many of us were around 80° which is about 15° above the typical high temperature at this time of the year. Be prepared for more possible thick fog in the morning on Friday. A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect until 9 AM for the entire region. You may not be able to see very far in front of you on the roads, especially before the sun is all the way up on Friday morning, so be sure to work in some extra time in your morning routine. The fog should lift by mid-morning and then there's a chance of a few isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will still be awfully close to 80°! Morning fog is possible, again, on Saturday morning and then a daytime chance of storms will come in around a 30%-40% chance, but the likeliest round of storms comes with the cold front some time after 3 PM on Saturday. That same cold front will bring a drastic drop in temperatures from Saturday to Sunday so don't be surprised by the much colder day! Another round of showers is possible Monday, but the bulk of the rain could stay south. Temperatures will remain chilly to begin Christmas Week next week but will slowly warm closer to 70° by Christmas Eve on Friday and warm to the lower to mid 70s for Christmas Day and staying dry. You know what this forecast means for your Christmas? There is a 100% chance we WON'T have a white Christmas! Have a great Friday!
NBC4 Columbus

Rain returns by evening through tomorrow morning

Sunday: Becoming mostly sunny. High 36 (29) Monday: Sunny. High 42 (24) Cloud cover has decreased overnight so it will be pretty chilly this morning with some temperatures near 30-degrees. You might want a heavy jacket or coat when you head out. Another rainy system will move up into the...
COLUMBUS, OH
cbs4indy.com

Windy and wetter today; temperatures take a tumble

Big changes are in store for today. Gusty conditions have persisted through the overnight hours and they were still gusting upwards of 40 mph in some locations at daybreak Thursday. The Wind Advisory for most of the northern half of the state expired at 7 a.m. However, our far northern counties will continue on with a Windy Advisory until 4 p.m. Winds all across central Indiana will be decreasing into the afternoon, becoming much lighter for the evening.
fox2detroit.com

Strong winds and high temperatures Thursday

Warmer and windy weather will win out this morning with temperatures starting in the 50s. We're on our way to the mid 60s by noon with temperatures set to fall by afternoon with nothing more than a few spotty showers this morning. Our Wind Advisory is still in effect until...
binghamtonhomepage.com

December 16 weather forecast: Warm with rain

(Thursday, December 16, 2021) We’re warming things up and breaking records Thursday before we cool it back down by the weekend. We’re watching for chances of rain and/or snow Saturday. Expect another big warm up to near 60 Thursday, then some wind and some rain, but not nearly...
kxnet.com

Colder Air Has Arrived

Even with sunshine building in, temperatures today will be rather cold, as daytime highs only reach the single digits and teens. For tomorrow, temperatures will struggle to warm up above the teens once more, and overnight lows will fall below 0 for many over the next few nights. More chances for snow will arrive tomorrow with temperatures remaining at or below seasonal averages as we head into the weekend, with the best chance for a few inches of snow accumulation across our northwest. Sunday will see temperatures warm up, but colder air returns quickly by the start of next week with minimal chances for precipitation.
KESQ News Channel 3

Chilly start to the day

Morning lows were well into the 30s and 40s today. Highs will remain in the lower 60s today, with only minimal increases for the weekend. A cold air mass in place shows little sign of moving anytime soon, so cooler than normal conditions will prevail. Expect some breeziness this afternoon and evening thanks to a The post Chilly start to the day appeared first on KESQ.
manchesterinklink.com

Friday’s weather: Sunny, windy and mild with a high of 51

Today: Sunny, windy & mild. High 51 Winds: WNW 10-20+ mph. Tonight: Partly cloudy & colder Low 33 Winds: NW 5-10+ mph. Saturday: Cloudy with snow developing by noon (1-2″). High 35 Winds: NE 5-10 mph. Saturday night: Periods of snow (4-8″). Low 28 Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
MANCHESTER, NH
KWCH.com

Turning colder this weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - While Kansas cleans up in the wake of damaging wind gusts, colder air will invade for the beginning of the weekend. There will be some wind Friday night into Saturday, but it is not expected to be anything more than some gusts of 25 to 30 mph.
WICHITA, KS

