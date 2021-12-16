ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Tokyo finds omicron case in US arrival isolating at home

By MARI YAMAGUCHI Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 22 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wt9Ee_0dOTT4FP00

Tokyo has confirmed its first case of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in a traveler from the United States, and her friend whom she saw immediately after arrival has since tested positive after going to a soccer game.

Separately, the Health Ministry announced Thursday that one of its quarantine officials also tested positive for the omicron variant. The new findings bring Japan ’s confirmed omicron cases to 34.

So far, Japan’s government says all omicron cases have been detected by its border controls, but experts say it would be a matter of time before cases of community transmission start surfacing.

Tokyo’s omicron patient tested negative for COVID-19 upon arrival at the airport on Dec. 8, but developed a fever the next day during her self-isolation at home and tested positive for the virus, the Health Ministry said in a statement. Her samples were further analyzed and confirmed Thursday as the omicron variant.

The men she met immediately after returning also developed a fever and other symptoms. He attended a soccer game with 10 people, including his family and colleagues, before testing positive. His samples were being analyzed for the omicron variant.

The ministry urged spectators who attended the packed Sunday soccer game in Kawasaki, near Tokyo, to get tested.

Japan has stepped up border controls since the omicron variant was first reported in South Africa, and now bans new entry of foreign nationals. Japan has had about 1.73 million cases since the pandemic began, with about 18,400 deaths.

Comments / 1

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Country Has The Most COVID-19 Deaths In The World

At this point, since COVID-19 began to affect people in late 2019 or early 2020, there have been over 260 million confirmed cases worldwide, and almost 5.2 million deaths. These numbers are considered by many experts to be much too low. When the worldwide death figure crossed five million, Amber D’Souza, professor of epidemiology at […]
WORLD
TheDailyBeast

Couple With COVID Caught on Plane After Breaking Out of Quarantine in Netherlands

A married couple who tested positive for COVID-19 have been dragged off a plane and detained after they broke out of a hotel quarantine in the Netherlands. Amsterdam is on high alert after dozens of passengers tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving on two flights from South Africa last Friday—and 13 of them were infected with the heavily mutated Omicron variant. Reuters reports that the couple, reportedly a Spanish man and Portuguese woman, escaped their hotel quarantine and managed to get on a plane that was going to Spain, but they were caught right before takeoff. Dutch military police said in a statement that the pair was arrested “in an airplane that was about to depart” and have now been handed over to health authorities. It’s not clear whether the couple had tested positive for the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.
WORLD
Daily Mail

How did 10% of passengers to Holland from South Africa arrive with Covid when they all had NEGATIVE tests? Alarm as suspected cases of Omicron are reported in Germany, Australia and Czech Republic alongside confirmed UK and Belgium cases

Alarms were today raised after one in ten passengers coming into the Netherlands from South Africa this morning tested positive for Covid and a wave of suspected cases of the new super-mutant variant were spotted in Europe. Around 600 passengers arrived on two planes in Schipol Airport, near Amsterdam, from...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tokyo#Omicron#Covid#The Health Ministry#Kawasaki
The US Sun

Germany warned to lock down NOW as Holland braces for ‘Code Black’ hospital chaos & new covid strain emerges in Belgium

GERMANY is being urged to go into lockdown NOW amid spiralling Covid cases as a horrifying fourth wave of the deadly bug strikes Europe. As hospitals become overwhelmed in Holland, the country is bracing for a "Code Black" scenario meaning medics may be forced to choose who lives and dies, while the new super strain has emerged in Belgium.
PUBLIC HEALTH
atlantanews.net

First cases of worst-ever Covid-19 variant reported in Europe

The first case of the Covid-19 ?Nu? variant has been detected in Belgium, according to local media reports corroborated by a leading doctor, who said the health authorities have handled two 'suspicious? samples. "We are currently analyzing two suspicious samples," Marc Van Ranst, a leading virologist whose laboratory works closely...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Japan
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Reuters

Blinken halts Asia trip after COVID-19 case in U.S. travelling group

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday cut short a brief trip to Southeast Asia, aimed at revitalising relations in a region where China's influence has grown, after a COVID-19 case in the press corps accompanying him. Blinken had been due to hold...
WORLD
breakingtravelnews.com

US arrivals to require Covid-19 test as Omicron fears grow

United States president, Joe Biden, has announced the country will tighten entry requirements in response to growing concerns over the new Omicron variant of Covid-19. From Monday, passengers flying to the US will need to show a negative Covid-19 test performed within one day of departure. The country earlier recorded...
U.S. POLITICS
TODAY.com

Second US case of omicron variant is found in Minnesota

A second case of the omicron variant of the coronavirus has been detected in Minnesota, the state’s health department said Thursday. The person with the variant is an adult male, who lives in Hennepin County, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. He had been vaccinated. He told the Minnesota...
MINNESOTA STATE
ourcommunitynow.com

First Omicron case reported in the US

Scientists are racing to determine the Omicron coronavirus variant's severity, transmissibility and whether it evades current vaccines. Follow here for the latest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
101 WIXX

Japan finds fourth case of Omicron variant – TV Asahi

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan has reported its fourth case of the Omicron coronavirus variant, TV Asahi said on Wednesday. The fresh case was a man in his 50s who had stayed in Nigeria, the network reported. The Japanese government has enforced tighter border controls against the Omicron variant. (Reporting...
PUBLIC HEALTH
theedgemarkets.com

Six more US states find Omicron cases, Delta still top US coronavirus threat

WASHINGTON (Dec 4): Six more US states confirmed infections of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 on Friday but the Delta strain likely remains a greater threat as winter sets in and Americans gather for the holidays, experts said. New Jersey, Maryland, Missouri, Nebraska, Pennsylvania and Utah each reported their first...
DELTA, UT
Marietta Daily Journal

Omicron cases now stretch from the US to Malaysia

The omicron variant of COVID-19, first identified in South Africa, has now been detected in countries from the U.S. to South Korea, underscoring the difficulties of curtailing contagious new strains. Most infections stem from travelers carrying the disease across borders. Israel, for instance, said a confirmed case who arrived from...
WORLD
uticaphoenix.net

Fauci: 1st case of omicron variant identified in US

Dr. Anthony Fauci announced Wednesday that a person in California has become the first in the U.S. to have an identified case of the omicron variant of COVID-19. Fauci said the person was a traveler who returned from South Africa on Nov. 22. (Dec. 1) AP.
PUBLIC HEALTH
L.A. Weekly

L.A. County Finds First Case Of Omicron COVID-19 Variant

Los Angeles has recorded its first case of the Omicron variant according to L.A. Public Health officials. The individual tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from a trip to South Africa via London, on November 21. It was then confirmed to public health officials in L.A. that that the sample’s mutation was “consistent with the new Omicron variant.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Boston Globe

US says Omicron cases are likely to rise

At least 17 states have detected cases, including in some people who have no known history of recent travel abroad, which experts have said suggests community spread of the variant in the United States. Genetic sequencing is required to determine which variant an infected patient has. In recent months the...
U.S. POLITICS
ABC News

ABC News

477K+
Followers
122K+
Post
244M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy