Accidents

5 children dead, others critically injured when wind lifts bouncy castle into the air

By The Associated Press
 22 hours ago
SYDNEY (AP) — Five children died and four others were in critical condition on Thursday after falling from a bouncy castle that was lifted 33 feet into the air by a gust of wind at a school on Australia’s island state of Tasmania. The school was holding...

