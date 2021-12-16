James H. ‘Jim’ Jacobsen

Mary Lynn Olson, 98, of Prairie du Chien, died Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at Prairie Maison in Prairie du Chien. Mary Lynn was born on Dec. 23, 1922, at home in rural DeSoto to J. Harold and Gertrude Seymour. She attended school at Sunnyside School through the eighth grade and graduated from Viroqua High School and Vernon County Normal School in Viroqua. On Aug. 20, 1949, Mary Lynn was united in marriage with Melvin E. Olson at DeSoto Lutheran Church. She taught several years in one-room school houses in Vernon County (Partridge, Bad Axe and Genoa). Mary Lynn was a faithful member of DeSoto Lutheran Church and St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church in Prairie du Chien, where she was active in Women of the ELCA, a Sunday School teacher, and the Quilting Ladies. She was also a member of the Retired Teachers Association, Women’s Civic Club and volunteered at Coulecap. Mary Lynn was an Avon representative for a number of years. She was a teacher’s aide at B.A. Kennedy elementary school for many years. She also enjoyed sewing, quilting, gardening, bus tours, and visiting with family and friends.
