Obituaries

James H. ‘Jim’ Jacobsen

Greater Milwaukee Today
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleJames H. “Jim” Jacobsen of the Village of Vernon was called home to the Lord on December 11, 2021 at the age of 80. He was the loving and devoted husband of Karen (nee Obarski) Jacobsen for...

www.gmtoday.com

WSJM

James Allan Lear

Please check back for complete obituary. Family and friends will visit Tuesday, December 21, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at RedArrow Ministries 31133 Red Arrow Highway, Paw Paw. Funeral services will follow on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at RedArrow Ministries with Rev. G. Ben Bowater IV officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Fort Custer National Cemetery, Augusta.
PAW PAW, MI
Tri-City Record

JAMES E. JARVIS

Jim was born June 5, 1942 in Benton Harbor. He grew up in Millburg where he attended Millburg Elementary and graduated from Coloma High School. After high school he attended Lake Michigan College. Around 1965 Jim started Jarvis Concrete products and was a staple in Watervliet ever since. He enjoyed...
WATERVLIET, MI
guttenbergpress.com

Mary Lynn Olson

Mary Lynn Olson, 98, of Prairie du Chien, died Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at Prairie Maison in Prairie du Chien. Mary Lynn was born on Dec. 23, 1922, at home in rural DeSoto to J. Harold and Gertrude Seymour. She attended school at Sunnyside School through the eighth grade and graduated from Viroqua High School and Vernon County Normal School in Viroqua. On Aug. 20, 1949, Mary Lynn was united in marriage with Melvin E. Olson at DeSoto Lutheran Church. She taught several years in one-room school houses in Vernon County (Partridge, Bad Axe and Genoa). Mary Lynn was a faithful member of DeSoto Lutheran Church and St. Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church in Prairie du Chien, where she was active in Women of the ELCA, a Sunday School teacher, and the Quilting Ladies. She was also a member of the Retired Teachers Association, Women’s Civic Club and volunteered at Coulecap. Mary Lynn was an Avon representative for a number of years. She was a teacher’s aide at B.A. Kennedy elementary school for many years. She also enjoyed sewing, quilting, gardening, bus tours, and visiting with family and friends.
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI
Natchez Democrat

Alma Lee Jones

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Alma Lee Jones, 62, of Natchez, who died Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Natchez, will be held Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Smithland Baptist Church with Pastor Ernest Ford, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery under the direction...
NATCHEZ, MS
Hungry Horse News

Kymber Rhea Johnson

Kymber Rhea Johnson was born on February 17, 2010 in Whitefish, Montana to her parents James and Ashley Johnson. The second of three amazing girls that they would bring into this world. Kymber brought spice to their life with her witty banter, infectious smile, kind heart and all around undeniable presence to the people she loved. On Dec. 6, 2021, Kymber, safely wrapped in her mothers arms and surrounded by her family in the comfort of her home, went to be with the Lord and ended her two-year fight with cancer.
WHITEFISH, MT
Natchez Democrat

Tyeshia Geneieve Smith Simmons

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Tyeshia “Tye” Geneieve Smith Simmons, 34, of Natchez, who departed this earthly life on December 7, 2021, at her residence, will be held on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at 1:30 P.M. at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church: The Vision Center. Interment will follow at Zion Watch Baptist Church under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Robert Earl Barnes

Natchez- Funeral services for Robert Earl “Dr. Love” Barnes, 65, of Sibley, who died Thursday, December 9, 2021 in Natchez will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church with Minister Moses Shillow officiating. Burial will follow at church Cemetery under...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Patsy Simpson White

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Patsy Simpson White, 71, of Natchez, MS, who departed her earthly life on Nov. 23, 2021, at Merit Health Natchez, MS, will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at Marshall Funeral Home Chapel Natchez, MS, at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
NATCHEZ, MS
Lake Charles American Press

Mary Frances Regan Tugwell

Mary Frances Regan Tugwell, 90, of Moss Bluff, passed away Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 in Longville. Her visitation will be Wednesday, Dec. 15, from 4 – 8 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Home, and Thursday, Dec. 16, from 9 – 11 a.m at First Baptist Church of Moss Bluff. Funeral services will be Thursday, Dec. 16 at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Moss Bluff. Interment will be at Old Ritchie Cemetery. The Rev. Luke Liechty will officiate.
MOSS BLUFF, LA
977wmoi.com

Richard L. Walker

Richard L. Walker, 88 of Roseville, IL went home on November 29, 2021 at 8:44 pm to join is Savior Jesus and a host of family and friends waiting on his arrival this harvest season. He was born December 31, 1932 in Monmouth the son of Herman and Dorothy (Pinney)...
ROSEVILLE, IL
thecountyline.net

Kendall love lights

The Kendall Public Library recently sold Love Lights as a fundraiser. The following lights were purchased in memory or in honor of individuals. • William Airth-Kindree from Mary Anne Airth-Kindree. • Alois and Mary Arzt from John and Karen Arzt. • Oswald and Marie Arzt from John and Karen Arzt.
KENDALL, WI
Natchez Democrat

Phillip Thompson Sr.

GLOSTER – Funeral services for Phillip Thompson, Sr., 55, of Woodville, MS, who departed this earthly life on Nov. 27, 2021, at Merit Health in Natchez, MS, will be held on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, 11 a.m. at the Sweet Home Baptist Church in Gloster, MS; burial will follow at Sweet Home Baptist Church Cemetery under the directions of Marshall Funeral Home.
NATCHEZ, MS
WSJM

Shirley J. Richards

Shirley J. Richards 93, passed peacefully at Hanson Hospice on December 11th. Arrangements have been entrusted to Starks & Menchinger Chapel & Cremation Services. She was born in Royalton Township to Cleve and Lucy (Snyder) Burkett in 1928. She was raised on the Meadowbrook Road family farm in Benton Harbor. Her charitable nature emerged early. In school she joined the war effort selling stamps and was a member of the Big Sisters club. One of her favorite activities was singing in the Glee Club. In 1945, at the age of 16, she graduated from Benton Harbor High School as a proud member of the National Honor Society. At 17, she was recommended and accepted a position with Dora B. Whitney, Benton Harbor’s first female attorney. Adept at shorthand, this was her first secretarial position. In 1947 Shirley married Clarence Sill, together they had five daughters. She re-entered the workforce in 1955, spending ten years at Heath Company. The remainder of her career was with Whirlpool, her last position as the executive secretary to the CEO- ABCC division.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
wrrnetwork.com

Johnny Tillman

Johnny Tillman, 66, passed away Saturday, December 4, 2021 in Billings, MT. Traditional Indian Services will be held Friday, December 10, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the Shawn and Claire Ware Residence, #57 Shipton Lane, Fort Washakie. An evening service and wake will be held Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 7:00 pm at the same residence. Interment will be in the Whiteplume Cemetery at Ethete.
FORT WASHAKIE, WY
Natchez Democrat

Landy Bernard Isaac

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Landy Bernard Isaac, 76, of Natchez, who died Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Natchez will be held Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Daughters of Zion Baptist Church with Pastor Stanford Cruel officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery under the direction...
NATCHEZ, MS
enidbuzz.com

Roylyn Dale Reim

Funeral services for Roylyn Dale Reim 78 of Enid, will be Friday December 10, 2021 at 10:00 am at Central Assembly of God. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 5-6pm at Anderson Burris Funeral Home & Crematory. Dale was born February 5, 1943 in...
ENID, OK
Ledger Independent

MRS. SLACK

MAYSVILLE – Cheryl Lynn Slack, 66, of Maysville, passed away Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 at Meadowview Regional Medical Center. Mrs. Slack retired from the Maysville Walmart. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church, a graduate of Maysville High School, attended Maysville Community College and loved her flowers and gardening.
q95fm.net

Kathryn DeAnna Lester

Kathryn DeAnna (Button) Lester 57, of Phelps, Kentucky went to be with the Lord December 8th, 2021, at her home. She was born May 21, 1964, to the late Bobby and Joann Price. The family will start receiving friends at the Jones & West Funeral home at 6:00 P.M. Saturday, December 11th, 2021, and Sunday, December 12th, 2021. Special services starting at 7:00 P.M. each night with Pastors, Jimmy Fields, Bernard Smith, and Brian Hager officiating. Funeral services will begin at 12:00 Noon, Monday, December 13th,2021 at the funeral home. Interment will be at the Blankenship Cemetery in Stopover, Ky. Arrangements are under the direction of Jones & West Funeral Home in Phelps, Ky. Our guestbook may be signed at www.joneswestfh.com.
PHELPS, KY
Lake Charles American Press

Annie Jean Celestine Bushnell

Annie Jean Celestine Bushnell, 73, was called home to be with our Lord and Savior on Dec. 5, 2021. Visitation will be held on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at 11 a.m., and funeral service at 1 p.m., at King’s Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Orange Grove Cemetery under the direction of King’s Funeral Home.
Lake Charles American Press

Alma Jordan Celestine

Alma Jordan Celestine age 75, passed away on Dec. 9, 2021, at her home. Her memories will forever be cherished by her two daughters, Mary Celestine-Declouiet, Stephanie Celestine-Antione; and one son, Matthew James Celestine Sr.; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Her visitation will be from 8 to 10 a.m. on Dec 18. 2021, in Fondel Memorial Chapel, funeral service to immediately follow. Burial will be in Combre Memorial Park under the direction of Fondel Memorial Chapel.
LAKE CHARLES, LA

