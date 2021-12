Heidi Rahn is a lifelong wildlife advocate and director of the Oregon Zoo where she oversees efforts to save endangered California condors, northwestern pond turtles, Oregon silverspot and Taylor's checkerspot butterflies, northern leopard frogs and other native species.Scientists estimate that roughly one-third of America's wildlife species are at an elevated risk of extinction. Here at home, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has identified nearly 300 wildlife species in need of conservation action. These species represent some of our region's most celebrated and beloved — from Columbian white-tailed deer to peregrine falcons — yet they lack a dedicated stream...

WILDLIFE ・ 10 DAYS AGO