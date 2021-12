Before the music got going, the guitarist had a few instructions for the young dancers beside him as everyone prepared to rehearse the song. “This is called ‘The Mitzvah Bus,’ which has kind of a funky beat,” said Ben Gundersheimer, otherwise know as Mister G, the kids’ songwriter and performer from Whately. “The chorus goes like this: ‘We’re gettin’ on the Mitzvah Bus, and it sure feels good to us.’”

THEATER & DANCE ・ 14 DAYS AGO