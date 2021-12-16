Folk Songs: Sea Shanties are the sound of New England's nautical history

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. When JUNO-award winner Justin Rutledge would spend his childhood summers in Prince Edward County, he never imagined that he’d find himself back there decades later surrounded by a family of his own with a highly successful music career in his back pocket. Back in the day, you could find him and his family frequenting Sandbanks and boarding the Glenora Ferry to Adolphustown where they’d go camping for a month every summer. Now, Rutledge’s life has come full-circle, as he finds himself living happily in the County for the past six years. As he revisits the places he once explored here when he was growing up, he sees everything with brand new eyes and draws inspiration from the surroundings that used to bring him and his family joy:

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO