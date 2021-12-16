ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Folk Songs: Sea Shanties are the sound of New England's nautical history

wshu.org
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSea shanties have survived for centuries, far beyond the golden age of seafaring. A lot of them have strong ties to New England’s maritime culture, especially the culture built around the whaling industry. And recently, sea shanties have enjoyed some renewed attention on social media. If you’re on...

www.wshu.org

Comments / 0

Related
imdb.com

How ‘The Tender Bar’ Channels Long Island History via New England

George Clooney’s “The Tender Bar,” set in the working-class neighborhood of Manhasset, Long Island, spans 15 years starting in 1973. In the film, which bows Dec. 17 in theaters, young Jr Maguire, played by Daniel Ranieri, spends his time among family members: his mom (Lily Rabe), grandmother (Sondra James), grandfather (Christopher Lloyd) and uncle Charlie (Ben Affleck), the last of whom owns a bar called The Dickens.
RESTAURANTS
Slate

The story of an all-American slave ship.

It seemed obvious that the Uncas was involved in the illegal slave trade. The brig, flying the American flag, was spotted in March 1844 lying at anchor by the mouth of the Gallinas River. Located near the border of Sierra Leone and Liberia, this was a notorious site for the trade in enslaved Africans that remained ongoing despite having been banned for decades by both Great Britain and the United States. When his crew spotted the Uncas, Josiah Oake, commander of a British naval vessel called the Ferret that was patrolling the West African coast for slavers, became suspicious. He brought his concerns to Thomas Craven, captain of the American warship Porpoise, part of a small fleet known as the Africa Squadron invested with the authority to intercept American ships trying to skirt the trans-Atlantic slave trading ban.
U.K.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
ARTnews

Newly Excavated Burial Grounds in Egypt Reveal Ancient Mummies with Gold Tongues

If you found yourself intrigued by an ancient mummy with a tongue wrapped in golden foil unearthed in Alexandria earlier this year, you are in luck: two more mummies like it have been discovered at a site in Minya, Egypt. On Sunday, the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities said on Facebook that a University of Barcelona–led archaeological mission had begun researching two burial tombs that may date back to the 26th Dynasty, which is believed to span from 664 B.C.E. to 525 B.C.E. One of those gravesites had never before been excavated. The archaeologists turned up two bodies—one a man, the...
WORLD
Houston Chronicle

Book World: Ten books to read in December

- - - This atmospheric thriller begins with Travis Wrenn, whose search for a missing woman leads him to Pastoral, a secretive Oregon commune. Years after he too disappears, members of Pastoral discover his abandoned truck and begin uncovering long-buried secrets. - - - Raised in poverty in Sweden, Greta...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
TIME

The 10 Best Nonfiction Books of 2021

In an era when time spent trying new things and meeting new people was still a rare privilege, the best books served to please our wandering minds. These works, from well-known writers as well as exciting new voices, dissect a range of subjects from the history of Black performance in America to the value of the 19th-century Russian short story to the intimate pain caused by losing a parent . They are sweeping histories and bold essay collections, powerful memoirs and brilliant literary criticism. Their diversity is a virtue in and of itself, a means of exploring and satisfying our curiosities. Here, the top 10 nonfiction books of 2021.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
KTVZ

The real life ‘Aristocats’ of St. Petersburg’s Hermitage Museum

While you’re strolling the grand halls of the State Hermitage Museum, in St. Petersburg, Russia, you might hear the faint sound of a meow coming from pipes below. Roaming the sprawling basement of what was once the Winter Palace — the official residence of Russia’s ruling tsars — are nearly 50 cats who are treated like royalty. Down in the main room (the “koshachiy dom,” or “cat’s house”) they are fed and cared for by the staff at the Hermitage, with veterinarians on call.
MUSEUMS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Dyer
WWLP 22News

New England Aquarium rescuing large numbers of sea turtles

(Mass Appeal) – It’s the beginning of December and you might think all is quiet with the staff at the New England Aquarium in Boston but that thought couldn’t be further from the truth. Adam Kennedy, Manager of Rescue with the New England Aquarium is here to talk about an amazing rescue operation that’s happening right now.
BOSTON, MA
communitynewspapers.com

New sounds from Italy! HIT WEEK presents the US debut of ‘ballroom punk’ band Extraliscio, plus an opening set by alt-folk singer Rachele Andrioli

Italian HIT Week, the annual music project sharing fresh Italian music and culture with the world, returns for its 11th edition at the North Beach Bandshell in Miami Beach. The series culminates with a free public concert by Extraliscio, and an opening set by Rachele Andrioli, both making their US live debuts Saturday, December 18th. The show is presented by Rhythm Foundation, in partnership with Mela Productions and the Italian Trade Commission.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
iheart.com

New England Aquarium Sends Cold-Stunned Sea Turtles For Further Treatment

MARSHFIELD, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) – The New England Aquarium shipped out 72 cold-stunned sea turtles on Friday after treating them for pneumonia. “Seeing them take off on the plane is so rewarding,” said Sarah Perez, a rescue biologist with the New England Aquarium. “Knowing that we’re doing something and we’re making an impact is really great.”
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#New England#Folk Music#Sea Shanty#Tristram#Wampanoag#The Mystic Seaport Museum
WTIP

Scenic Route: Spinning Voices brings electronic twist to Swedish folk songs

Spinning Voices is the moniker of David Boeser, a St. Louis Park based electronic musician who uses analog synthesizers and the 8-bit sounds of a classic Game Boy to make music. His album from this summer called Tusen Tack reimagines traditional Swedish folk songs he learned as a child at the American Swedish Institute into fully electronic compisions. He speaks with Will Moore on the Scenic Route about the project and how he makes music.
ROCK MUSIC
Santafe New Mexican.com

A new sound

One of the better-kept secrets at St. Francis Auditorium won’t be as much of a secret soon. The auditorium’s pipe organ, which is almost completely out of sight and hasn’t been played for the public since 2014, has just been completely refurbished. Most of it is still...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
Country
Norway
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Music
Westword

Alex Dunn's Americana Songs Were Born at Sea

Alex Dunn started writing songs on the 58-foot, five-man fishing boats anchored off the coast of southeastern Alaska where he spent fifteen summers as a commercial fisherman. It was a way to pass the time during the long stints at sea. “I started writing my own songs because I was...
MUSIC
kingstonthisweek.com

Justin Rutledge turns his quaint surroundings into eloquent folk songs

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. When JUNO-award winner Justin Rutledge would spend his childhood summers in Prince Edward County, he never imagined that he’d find himself back there decades later surrounded by a family of his own with a highly successful music career in his back pocket. Back in the day, you could find him and his family frequenting Sandbanks and boarding the Glenora Ferry to Adolphustown where they’d go camping for a month every summer. Now, Rutledge’s life has come full-circle, as he finds himself living happily in the County for the past six years. As he revisits the places he once explored here when he was growing up, he sees everything with brand new eyes and draws inspiration from the surroundings that used to bring him and his family joy:
MUSIC
jazziz.com

Redemption Song: How Irakere provided an Opportunity for Chucho Valdés to Bring a New Cuban Sound to the World and to Reunite with His Father

The following is an excerpt of a chapter from the unpublished Mambo Influenciado: The Memoirs of Chucho Valdés by Chucho Valdés with Fernando González. González is a longtime contributor to and former editor of JAZZIZ magazine. Three Pianos, Two Guitars and a Band From Cuba The Newport Jazz Festival at Carnegie Hall on June.
MUSIC
wgbh.org

Here in New England, it's beginning to look a lot like ... summer?

The Northeast experienced its fourth warmest autumn on record this year, according to a new report from the University of Massachusetts Climate System Research Center. Since 1895 — when said record began — autumn temperatures have been rising by about 0.2 degrees fahrenheit every decade. And it was a wet one, as well, with the area experiencing its twelfth wettest fall. The climate crisis has a direct impact on the foliage and snowfall (or, lack thereof) that many associate with New England in late fall/early winter. But the warmer temperatures also have ramifications for the region's tourism industry.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy