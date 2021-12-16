ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Germany: 4 men suspected of procuring bomb material arrested

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 22 hours ago

BERLIN — (AP) — Four men, some of them suspected right-wing extremists, were arrested Thursday as German investigators raided their homes in a probe of suspicions that they acquired substances to build an explosive device, police said.

Investigators seized raw material for explosives, firecrackers, cellphones and a substantial quantity of narcotics in the raids on the four apartments in Cologne, according to a police statement.

The men were to be brought before a judge for a decision on whether they can be kept in custody over the drug find.

Police didn't give further details beyond saying that the men were between the ages of 36 and 53.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KEYT

Man in Germany suspected of killing 4 relatives and self

BERLIN (AP) — German investigators say a man suspected of killing his family and then himself left a note indicating that he was afraid of being arrested after procuring a fake vaccination certificate for his wife. The bodies of two 40-year-olds and their children aged 10, 8 and 4 were found with gunshot wounds at their home in Koenigs Wusterhausen, just outside Berlin, on Saturday. A prosecutor said Wednesday the man said in the note, which was found at the house, that he had had a vaccination certificate forged for his wife and her employer had found out. The couple were afraid that they might be arrested and their children taken away. He wouldn’t give further details.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WOWT

Law enforcement arrests Omaha pipe bomb vandalism suspect

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office alongside other agencies have arrested a 23-year-old man suspected of multiple pipe bomb vandalism crimes in Omaha. Authorities say that Kalem Barber, 23, was arrested by the FBI-Omaha and DCSO on Friday for receipt or possession of an unregistered firearm and distribution of explosive material to a person under the age of 21.
OMAHA, NE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Bomb injures 12 at Russian school; ex-student suspected

MOSCOW (AP) — A homemade bomb went off in a school attached to an Orthodox Christian convent and wounded 12 people, while an 18-year-old former student was identified as a suspect in the explosion, Russian authorities said Monday. The bomb detonated at the Vladychny convent in Serpukhov, a city...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Berlin#Police#Cologne#Ap
WWLP

Amherst police arrest alleged bomb threat suspect

On Friday, Amherst Police officers went to #35 East Pleasant Street (The Spoke) for a suspicious incident that had occurred. Officers were told that a small, grill sized propane tank had been played near the front door of the bar.
AMHERST, MA
KRQE News 13

Police arrest kidnapping suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County deputies have arrested a man accused of kidnapping a teen at gunpoint. Deputies say on Saturday, 18-year-old Christopher Herrera showed up to a home near Isleta and Pajarito Road around 5 a.m. and began firing shots demanding to know if his 17-year-old ex-girlfriend was there. They say there were children […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
The Ada News

Murder suspect arrested, charged

A man suspected of stabbing to death an Ada resident Monday was charged in tribal court Tuesday, according to Chickasaw Nation Office of Tribal Justice Administration Chief Counsel Debra Gee. "Chickasaw Nation prosecutors filed one count of homicide in the first degree against Anthony Brian Walker today in connection with...
ADA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Germany
kibskbov.com

Felony Vandalism Suspect Arrested

We reported on Wednesday (12-8), the Mammoth Lakes Police Department’s report on numerious vandalism over the past weekend. The vandalisms took place beginning on Chateau Road, continuing to Old Mammoth Road, onto South Frontage Road and ending on Manzanita. The vandalism included 18-20 victims with slashed vehicle tires, damage...
MAMMOTH LAKES, CA
NBC4 Columbus

Missing Knox County teen found, man arrested

MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (WCMH) — A missing 14-year-old girl has been found and a man arrested in connection with her disappearance, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said Alyssa Wood, who was reported missing from her Mount Vernon home Dec. 7, was found in Jackson County. The sheriff’s office […]
KNOX COUNTY, OH
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Second Suspect Arrested in Courhouse Bomb Threat

A second suspect has been arrested in the investigation into the bomb threat that evacuated the Toombs County Courthouse on November 15. On Friday, Toombs County Sheriff’s Office Investigators arrested Charity Ann Miles, 26, of Vidalia and charged her with Terroristic Threats and Acts for her participation in the bomb threat that was made. Rodney Steven Weeks was previously arrested and charged in connection with the same crime.
PUBLIC SAFETY
wtva.com

Burglary suspect arrested in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A Tupelo man faces burglary charges in connection to a late-November home burglary. The burglary happened on Kenmar Lane, according to Tupelo police. It was reported on Monday, Nov. 29. Police identified the suspect as Tyrel Cornell, 24. He was also arrested on a felony warrant.
TUPELO, MS
stjohnsource.com

Suspected Bank Robber Arrested

On Dec. 10 at 11:34 a.m., police arrested Errol Jackson, age 31, of no fixed address, charging him with first-degree robbery and disturbance of the peace. Jackson – accused of taking money from a teller at FirstBank Plaza near Fort Mylner on St. Thomas using a demand note – was apprehended and detained by bank security until police detectives made the arrest.
PUBLIC SAFETY
loudounnow.com

Abduction Suspect Arrested in Leesburg

A 33-year-old Sterling man was arrested Tuesday following the investigation of an assault and abduction in Leesburg. According to the report, the investigation began when a woman flagged down a police officer on East Market Street just before 5 p.m. Dec. 7.She reported that she had been abducted by a male acquaintance in Sterling. She said the man forced her into a car and drove away. He stopped the car when he got into an altercation with another driver. As he got out to confront the other driver, the victim attempted to drive away. Her assailant jumped on the vehicle, causing damage. After continuing to drive a short distance, she got the attention of a passing officer. The Sheriff’s Office assisted with the investigation.
LEESBURG, VA
spmetrowire.com

Men suspected in catalytic converter thefts arrested

Three men from Minnesota have been arrested after being suspected of attempting to steal a catalytic converter in Stevens Point on Thursday. Stevens Point police say they have Ter L. Kay, 25, Bo Gay Htoo, 26, and Hsar P. Lay, 37, in custody. Police were called to the 2300 block...
STEVENS POINT, WI
orangecountytribune.com

Carjack suspect is arrested

A carjacking incident early Sunday morning in Garden Grove resulted in the arrest of a suspect and the recovery of the vehicle. According to Detective Sgt. Evan Beresford of the GGPD, the suspect was identified as Denny Cruz, a resident of Brea. The incident occurred at 1 a.m. in the...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
81K+
Followers
78K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy