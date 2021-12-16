ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Devils Lake, ND

Be safe on the ice during ice fishing season

By Doug Leier
Devils Lake Daily Journal
Devils Lake Daily Journal
 1 day ago

DEVILS LAKE - Even with extreme drought, North Dakota continues to enjoy “the good old days” of fishing, no matter the time of year. A historical comparison from as recently as the mid-1980s when there were 150 or so managed lakes on the landscape to 400-plus now, North Dakota anglers have many fishing opportunities that support strong populations of walleye, perch and/or northern pike.

From Wahpeton to Williston, Reynolds to Reeder and everywhere in between, ice anglers are wishing for winter to hurry up and arrive, because heading into mid-December, ice conditions are unpredictable on many waters in any given year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o8Pei_0dOTRaQY00

So, whenever that next real winter cold wave arrives, and it surely will, here's some guidelines from the North Dakota Game and Fish Department:

• Snow insulates ice, hampering solid ice formation, and makes it difficult to check thickness. Snow also hides the blemishes, such as cracked, weak and open water areas.

• Avoid cracks, pressure ridges, slushy or darker areas that signal thinner ice. The same goes for ice that forms around partially submerged trees, brush, embankments or other structures.

• Ice thickness is not always consistent and can vary significantly even within a small area. Ice shouldn't be judged by appearance alone. Anglers should drill test holes as they make their way out on the lake and use an ice chisel to check ice thickness while moving around.

• Daily temperature changes cause ice to expand and contract, affecting its strength.

• The following minimums are recommended for travel on clear-blue lake ice formed under ideal conditions. However, early in winter it's a good idea to double these figures to be safe: 4 inches for a group walking single file; 6 inches for a snowmobile or all-terrain vehicle; 8-12 inches for an automobile; and 12-15 inches for a pickup/truck.

• If someone does break through the ice, call 911 immediately. Rescue attempts should employ a long pole, board, rope, blanket or snowmobile suit. If that's not possible, throw the victim a life jacket, empty water jug or other buoyant object.

• To treat hypothermia, replace wet clothing with dry clothing and immediately transport victim to a hospital.

These tips aren't meant to scare anyone away from going on the ice, but it is still a time of year when we all should thoroughly assess ice conditions before venturing out.

This article originally appeared on Devils Lake Journal: Be safe on the ice during ice fishing season

Comments / 0

Related
outdoorchannelplus.com

How to Ice Fish for Big Walleyes on Big Water

"Big walleye" is a relative term. So, too, is a big walleye lake. For a lot of folks, a 7-, 8- or 9-pound fish is the trophy of a lifetime. And if they catch it in a lake spanning more than 10,000, 20,000 or 30,000 acres, they describe it as being big. They have never ice-fished for walleyes on Lake Winnipeg.
HOBBIES
FOX 21 Online

Ice Fishing Show Returns to Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – The DECC is preparing to have ice fishing novice, experts and enthusiasts check out the latest gear and techniques this weekend. The Arrowhead Ice Fishing Winter Show will feature dozens of vendors, host seminars, give people the chance to catch a rainbow trout for prizes, and watch a sea lion show.
DULUTH, MN
Echo Press

Dokken: Experts weigh in on hot ice fishing destinations

GRAND FORKS -- The big question for many anglers again this winter is this:. I posed that question to ice fishing experts Mike Olson, Jason Mitchell and Brian “Bro” Brosdahl earlier this week when I interviewed them for a story about the coming ice season and what’s new in the winter fishing industry.
HOBBIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
City
Wahpeton, ND
City
Reeder, ND
City
Williston, ND
City
Devils Lake, ND
96.7 The River

Entering the World of Ice Fishing

The popularity of ice fishing is undoubtedly growing by leaps and bounds. Many outdoor enthusiasts are finding this winter sport to be both entertaining and rewarding. The question I often get relates to the basic equipment necessary to get started. Although there was a time when anglers were somewhat confused...
HOBBIES
Cool 98.7

Which ND City Was Named One Of The Best Ice Fishing Destinations?

Snow, wind, and cold temperatures mean ICE FISHING. We have all of those conditions currently in Bismarck and that's why so many people are chompin' at the bit. Our friends from FishingBooker just come out with their updated "Best Ice Fishing Destinations" for 2021. One North Dakota town made the list last year and it's back again this year.
BISMARCK, ND
MIX 94.9

Brainerd Named the “Best Ice Fishing City in America”

My Facebook feed was a steady stream over the weekend of anglers sharing that they are back on the ice for the winter fishing season. The cold weather has had avid fishers on the edge of their seat waiting for the ice to be thick enough to drill a hole into and catch their limits.
BRAINERD, MN
Brainerd Dispatch

What’s Up Outdoors: Time to start talking about ice fishing

As we hit the middle of the muzzleloader season I haven’t heard of any good success from most of my friends that are out still chasing deer. I just couldn’t waste the money on a tag this year with the deer I saw during rifle season, we’ll just put that money in next year's “Out West” fund.
HOBBIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Fish Department#Anglers#Ro
Bemidji Pioneer

Virtual ice fishing learning sessions on tap over the coming weeks

FARGO -- Ice fishing enthusiasts seeking to learn more about their favorite winter pastime have a variety of virtual opportunities at their fingertips in the coming weeks. During the Fargo Ice Fishing Show, which opens Friday, Dec. 10, and continues through Sunday, Dec. 12, all of the show seminars will be available virtually on Facebook Live, in addition to in-person at Scheels Arena in Fargo.
FARGO, ND
visitstlc.com

Early Ice Fishing: Lake Ozonia

An early ice spot that offers something for most ice anglers is Lake Ozonia. Tucked into the northeast corner of the county, Ozonia offers a mountain lake feel just inside the Adirondack Park. Lake Ozonia has a pretty diverse fishery. The species present in Lake Ozonia are Splake, which is a lake trout/brook trout hybrid, landlocked Atlantic salmon, rainbow trout, and yellow perch.
HOBBIES
Pioneer Press

Brainerd area ranked first among US ice fishing destinations

The Brainerd area has been ranked as the top ice fishing destination in the U.S. by a digital platform that specializes in booking fishing trips. In a news release Thursday, FishingBooker ranked Brainerd at the top of its “eight best ice fishing destinations” in the country. Lake Habeeb in Maryland was second and Devils Lake in North Dakota was third.
BRAINERD, MN
Kodiak Daily Mirror

Fire chief: ‘No ice is safe ice’

Winter has come early to Kodiak, and with it a number of cold snaps has left roads covered in ice and snow while sheets of ice have settled in on our interior lakes. And when it comes to doing your own rendition of ice capades on our frozen lakes, the city of Kodiak Fire Department has only one piece of advice: Don’t.
KODIAK, AK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Ice Fishing
Brainerd Dispatch

Growing popularity of ice fishing reflected in growth of Fargo show

FARGO -- When the Fargo Ice Fishing Show opens at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, in Scheels Arena, the three-day event will feature about 40% more display space and nearly 90 vendors, almost twice as many as the inaugural show in 2018. There was no show in 2020 because of...
FARGO, ND
visitstlc.com

Early Ice Fishing: Coles Creek Bay

Coles Creek Bay is another area where anglers can generally find some safe ice earlier than a lot of other places in St. Lawrence County. Coles Creek Bay and State Park are located off of Rt. 37 between Waddington and Louisville. Coles Creek is a very diverse fishery. On any given day a fisherman or woman should expect to catch Northern Pike, Yellow Perch, Blue Gills, an occasional Crappie and Walleye. The Northern Pike, Yellow Perch, and Walleye are the main attractions at Coles Creek. All three species can be caught using a variety of gear and tactics.
HOBBIES
Brainerd Dispatch

Our Opinion: Be safe while venturing out on the ice

They say the only certainties in life are death and taxes. We’d add a caveat to that idiom — death, taxes and ice anglers heading out on area lakes shortly after first ice is formed. To say it’s a time-honored tradition in the Brainerd lakes area is an understatement —...
BRAINERD, MN
Beaumont Enterprise

Steve Griffin: Some haunts may be gone, but ice fishing beckons eternally

With the eagerness of a youngster eager to open gifts, like many in the Midland area I’m nearly sleepless with anticipation of a new ice fishing season. Teen-temperature-low forecasts this week just heightened the tension. Oddly, though, I still feel the urge to load up the gear and head...
HOBBIES
WDIO-TV

Ice Fishing Winter Show brings new trends and entertainment

The Arrowhead Ice Fishing Winter Show has kicked off at the DECC. Not only are there boats, ice houses, and new poles to check out, but sea lions too. The Sea Lion Splash features three rescued sea lions who are performing multiple times a day. "We do 2-4 shows a...
HOBBIES
Devils Lake Daily Journal

Devils Lake Daily Journal

77
Followers
127
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Devils Lake, ND from Devils Lake Daily Journal.

 http://devilslakejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy