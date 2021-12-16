ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Cavill gets more lines and fewer grunts in 'The Witcher'

Times-Herald
 22 hours ago

British actor Henry Cavill and showrunner Lauren Schmidt discuss how they've increased the...

www.oleantimesherald.com

CNET

When does The Witcher season 2 drop on Netflix?

Get ready. The entire eight-episode second season of The Witcher hits Netflix on Friday, with Henry Cavill returning as Geralt of Rivera and plenty more monstery, magicy mayhem. Here's how to prep. When will The Witcher season two drop?. You've watched the first season already on Netflix, yes? If not,...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Witcher Season 2 Review - More Than Worth the Wait

It's been a long journey to The Witcher season 2, but the much anticipated season is finally here, and it is without a doubt more than worth the wait. It improves upon the foundation set by the first season in almost every conceivable way, moving away from less effective elements and leaning into others that enrich the experience ten-fold. The cast feels settled in their roles but thankfully expands upon their characters throughout the season, especially in the case of Geralt, Ciri, and Triss. While there are some changes from the books that will draw some attention, there are other moments that feel as if they stepped directly out of them to balance it out, and it all leads to an amazing season of television that no Witcher fan should miss.
TV SERIES
IGN

Would Henry Cavill Be in a Warhammer Show?

The Witcher star, Henry Cavill's love for Game Workshop's Warhammer is well documented. So if there was to be a Warhammer TV show, what character would the actor love to play?
TV SERIES
swiowanewssource.com

'The Witcher' cast and crew hopeful for third season

At the London premiere of the second season of Netflix's video game adaptation "The Witcher," star Henry Cavill hints that a third season may be a possibility. (Dec. 2) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/11bd9dc33bfb4805849b87a0b828d864.
TV SERIES
Henry Cavill
NME

Henry Cavill on ‘The Witcher’ season two: “My career could have been over”

Henry Cavill, as anyone who has seen him in the flesh will tell you, is quite a commanding presence. When we meet, at a luxurious hotel suite in central London, he is sitting in a plush armchair as an enormous dog (Kal, his fluffy, black-and-white American Akita) paces back and forth in front of him. Cavill is six-foot-two and weighs 15 stone. His biceps are wider than most people’s thighs. So when he stands up to greet us, honestly, we’re kind of intimidated. It feels a bit like we have an audience with a king in his throne room.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

What Time Will ‘The Witcher’ Season 2 Premiere?

We know it’s been a while since you’ve seen Geralt, Ciri, and Yen. That’s why we’re here. Here’s your quick guide to everything you need to know about The Witcher Season 2. Were you planning on a boring weekend? That’s all about to change thanks...
TV SERIES
TechRadar

Sorry, The Witcher season 3 won't be arriving any time soon

The Witcher season 3 won't be getting filmed any time soon, according to showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich. Speaking exclusively to TechRadar at The Witcher season 2 press junket, Hissrich revealed that the Netflix fantasy show's third entry is still in the early phase of its development. Hissrich admitted that the...
TV SERIES
startattle.com

The Witcher (Season 2) Netflix, Henry Cavill, trailer, release date

Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. Startattle.com – The Witcher | Netflix. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls,...
TV SERIES
Empire

Pilot TV Podcast #166: The Witcher, The Girl Before, And Just Like That. With Guest Henry Cavill

Henry Cavill, Geralt of Rivia himself, joins us on this week's show, to talk a little bit about the The Witcher's second season and a lot more about fantasy books, Warhammer 40k and general geekery (24:34-46:54). In addition to Netflix's returning fantasy, we take a look at Gugu Mbatha-Raw's living situation as she moves in to David Oyelowo's rather terrifying apartment in The Girl Before on BBC1, and we find out what Carrie Bradshaw's been up to since Sex And The City in follow-up show And Just Like That on Sky Comedy (first episode spoilers exist between 1:21:21 and 1:35:58). PLUS we record a special drop-in to talk about the Succession finale (1:09:20-1:20:16), mull over the best will-they/won't-they relationships, and James manages to trample all over Beth's Ex Machina analogy and she refuses to let him cut it out.
TV SERIES
UPI News

'The Witcher': Geralt, Ciri, Vesemir pose in Season 2 photo

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Netflix is gearing up for the release of The Witcher Season 2. The streaming service shared a photo for the season Wednesday featuring Henry Cavill, Freya Allan and Kim Bodnia. The picture shows Geralt of Rivia (Cavill) posing with Vesemir (Bodnia), his mentor and the oldest...
TV SERIES
Times-Herald

Hot, cold and everything in-between on set of 'The Witcher'

Stars Henry Cavill, Kim Bodnia and Freya Allan can't agree whether the wintery sets of the second season of fantasy series "The Witcher" were hot or cold. (Dec. 16) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/53ab647a9c0543a8bb796c2871f623f6.
TV SERIES

