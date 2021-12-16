ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Children dead after wind blows away inflatable castle

Times-Herald
 1 day ago

At least five children died and three others were in critical condition after falling from an...

www.oleantimesherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Four Children Die as Wind Lifts Jumping Castle Into Air at Australia School

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Four children were killed and several more badly injured in Australia after strong winds lifted an inflated jumping castle into the air during end-of-year school celebrations, causing them to fall 10 metres (33 feet), authorities said on Thursday, prompting an outpouring of grief. Two boys and two...
AUSTRALIA
abc12.com

41-year-old found dead hours after pickup truck crashed into Saginaw County river

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Searchers found the body of a 41-year-old man likely more than 12 hours after he crashed into the Bad River in western Saginaw County. The Saginaw County Sheriff's Office says a passerby spotted the 2003 Chevrolet Avalanche in the South Fork of the Bad River near the intersection of Raucholz and Brant roads around 8:15 a.m. Thursday.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Australia#Inflatable Castle#Accident#Breaking News#Ap Archive
WHO 13

Driver dead after wind gust blows semi-truck over in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Iowa – One person died in a weather-related crash in eastern Iowa Wednesday night after their semi-truck was blown over. According to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol, it happened around 8:30 p.m. on Highway 151 in southeast Benton County. The semi was traveling southbound near Walford when a strong gust […]
IOWA STATE
Shreveport Magazine

3-year-old boy dies in his mother’s arms after house collapses on them during Kentucky tornadoes

The storm that raged late Friday and early Saturday unleashed deadly tornadoes across central and southern United States. The impact destroyed buildings, crumbled factories, and claimed several lives. Officials now fear that the death toll could be well over 80 with Kentucky’s governor saying that more than 70 people could have been killed following “one of the toughest nights in Kentucky history.” Among the deceased was a three-year-old boy whose mother is left inconsolable.
KENTUCKY STATE
BBC

Kentucky tornado killed dad moments after phone call

Katie Fields lost her father in the deadly tornadoes that hit multiple US states last Friday night. She spoke with him just moments before the storm hit. The family lives in Dawson Springs, a Kentucky city devastated by the twisters. The death toll in the state has risen to 75.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Forecasters warn more tornadoes may be on the way to devastated towns days after at least 88 killed

More tornadoes are possible this week across a central region of the United States, forecasters said on Tuesday.The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma reported a slight risk of severe thunderstorms over Iowa and southern Minnesota.The band of strong storms is expected to develop over the mid-Missouri Valley on Wednesday afternoon, an area which encompasses Kansas City, Missouri, Omaha, Nebraska, and Sioux City, Iowa, and is no stranger to tornadoes.As evening falls, the storm system will then move quickly towards the upper Mississippi Valley, an area which covers the south-eastern corner of Minnesota, just below Minneapolis, and also...
ENVIRONMENT
WANE-TV

Watch: Aerial footage of storm that produced deadly tornadoes

STORMY SKY: Two pilots captured video of the storm that produced the deadly tornadoes that ripped through Kentucky and nearby states on Friday (12/10). Flashes of lightning could be seen in the giant mass of clouds. The co-pilots filmed the video during a private flight at 45,000 feet in the air.
ENVIRONMENT
Vice

Hiker on ‘Verge of Death’ Recorded a Final Message

An Israeli hiker fell from a glacier in southern Argentina and lay injured and freezing, almost certain he was going to die. So he began to record his thoughts. In Hebrew, Eitan Shaked, who was hiking alone when he fell, admitted to making a mistake, said that he was in pain and that he was trying to be positive and hope for rescue. Then in English, he addresses those who might find his frozen body and his cellphone.
PUBLIC SAFETY
uticaphoenix.net

8 feet of snow possible in mountains as powerful storm

{ // query dom only after user click if (!vdContainer) { vdContainer = document.getElementById(‘videoDetailsContainer’); vdShow = document.getElementById(‘vdt_show’), vdHide = document.getElementById(‘vdt_hide’); } vdContainer.hidden = !(vdContainer.hidden); // show/hide elements if (vdContainer.hidden) { vdShow.hidden = false; vdHide.hidden = true; } else { if (!flagCaption) { flagCaption = true; fireCaptionAnalytics() } vdShow.hidden = true; vdHide.hidden = false; } }); function fireCaptionAnalytics () { let analytics = document.getElementById(“pageAnalytics”); try { if (analytics) { analytics.fireEvent(`${ga_data.route.basePageType}|${section}|${subsection}|streamline|expandCaption`); } else { if (window.newrelic) window.newrelic.noticeError(‘page analytics tag not found’); } } catch (e) { if (window.newrelic) window.newrelic.noticeError(e); } } }()); ]]>
ENVIRONMENT
Outsider.com

Midwest Storm Kills At Least One After Powerful Wind Gusts

Regions across the Midwest continue to snag headlines as conclusive reports detail damage and fatalities from recent storms. Now, following Wednesday’s historic wind gusts, the Midwest’s most recent storm killed at least one American among ongoing rescue efforts. According to the New York Post, the confirmed fatality came...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy