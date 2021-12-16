Man accused of sending offensive Sir Tom Moore tweet to stand trial in January

Three men who approached a young mother on the school run and offered “a large amount of money” to buy her daughter are being hunted by police.The horrified woman was walking the child to the Lower Meadows Primary Academy in Sheffield when the incident happened, South Yorkshire Police have said.The mother, who has not been identified, said she ran off with her daughter to raise the alarm following the approach.But she said the men fled the scene almost immediately in a dark vehicle.The report has raised fears in South Yorkshire where only last month another mother reported a group of...

