Man accused of sending offensive Sir Tom Moore tweet to stand trial in January

A Coon Rapids man accused of damaging a patrol vehicle and assaulting an officer during an October arrest has been scheduled for trial next month. Carroll County District Court records show 29-year-old Joshua Alexander Greene filed a not guilty plea to second-degree criminal mischief, a class D felony, and assault on a peace officer, a serious misdemeanor. Greene was arrested on Oct. 7 by the Coon Rapids Police Department after he allegedly pushed and threatened law enforcement. Authorities say Greene threw a flashlight during the altercation, damaging the officer’s squad car. A judge’s order filed on Monday set Greene’s jury trial to begin on Tuesday, Jan. 11 with a pretrial conference slated for Dec. 9. The charges carry a combined maximum penalty of up to five years in prison and $9,375 in fines.
