ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

58-foot bridge stolen in Ohio

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jack Shea
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 21 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wFXG3_0dOTQU2r00

AKRON, Ohio ( WJW ) — Akron police have investigated the theft of all kinds of valuables over the years, but for the first time in anyone’s memory, detectives are trying to find out who stole a bridge.

At one time, the pedestrian bridge was along the Little Cuyahoga River in Middlebury Run Park, which sits in the shadow of Goodyear World Headquarters on Akron’s East End.

Apple now lets you pick someone to inherit your data when you die

However, the complete 58-foot long span was removed from the park as part of a wetlands restoration project and moved to a field along Seiberling Street.

The city of Akron had hoped to repurpose the $40,000 bridge, but on Nov. 11, police were notified that the bridge had been stolen.

There are tracks in the field, that show where the thieves drove their truck or trucks. Investigators say they are not sure what the crooks plan to do with the bridge.

“It could be used for a variety of different things to include as simple as landscaping or they could use it for some other engineering project, some other large scale project,” said. Lt. Mike Miller.

📲 Download the FOX 46 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX 46 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on FOX46.com for Charlotte, NC and all of the Carolinas.

Investigators describe the bridge as a large Lego or erector set, that would be relatively easy to take apart.

“The bridge is almost all polymer I’m told and really just connected by some bolts, so if you have any equipment, sockets or anything of that nature, it wouldn’t have been very difficult at all to start the process of disassembling that,” Lt. Miller said.

Detectives say the theft of the bridge was actually done in phases, beginning on Nov. 3, when the thieves cleared the brush around the span and then removed all of the deck boards from the structure.

Girl died in tornado minutes after photo with sisters

Authorities have concluded the bridge has little recycling value, so their best guess is that the suspects are looking for someone in the market for a complete pedestrian bridge or the components of the bridge.

“Someone in the viewing area has access to some information that we need and this is the ‘whodunit’ where we really need the community’s help to point us in the right direction to find the people responsible for removing that bridge,” Lt. Miller said.

Anyone with information about the theft of the bridge is asked to call Akron police detectives at 330-375-2490.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 46 Charlotte.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fox 46 Charlotte

Police: Woman struck and injured by vehicle in Albemarle

ALBEMARLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A woman has been hospitalized after she was struck by a vehicle Wednesday night in the City of Albemarle, police said. The incident happened at 8:34 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, at the intersection of Harwood Street and W. Main Street. According to police, a silver SUV was traveling west […]
ALBEMARLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
State
Ohio State
Akron, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Fox 46 Charlotte

Charlotte firefighters respond to house fire north of Uptown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Firefighters responded to a house fire in a neighborhood north of Uptown Thursday afternoon, according to the Charlotte Fire Department. Officials said 27 firefighters responded to a home with heavy flames showing on the 2100 block of Jennings Street Thursday. Crews were able to get the blaze under control […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wjw#Fox 46 News
Fox 46 Charlotte

One dead in motorcycle crash on I-85 in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – One person died in a crash involving a motorcycle on northbound Interstate 85 in north Charlotte Thursday morning, officials confirm. The crash reportedly happened around 2 a.m. Thursday on I-85 near North Graham Street. One person was confirmed to be dead. Officials did not say if it was the […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox 46 Charlotte

Arrest made in last week’s Salisbury shooting

SALISBURY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that occurred last week in Rowan County, Salisbury Police said Wednesday. Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots last Tuesday near 1300 West Horah Street. An initial investigation revealed 29-year-old James Edward Jr. as the suspect and members of […]
SALISBURY, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Man shot, killed by SC deputies after car chase, confrontation, SLED says

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man was shot and killed after a pursuit and confrontation with Anderson County deputies attempting to serve warrants, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. SLED officials said deputies were attempting to serve outstanding warrants against Brandon Mauldin for first-degree domestic violence, resisting arrest and receiving […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Man to be charged with kidnapping and assault in violent attack caught on camera in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man has been arrested in connection to a violent attack and kidnapping caught on camera in front of an east Charlotte home, authorities said. Louis Lamontrez Meadows, 32, will be charged with first-degree kidnapping and assault on a female. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, after releasing the Ring video to […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy