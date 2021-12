The CEO of the popular crypto exchange Kraken, Jesse Powell, said that Bitcoin under $40K would be a buying opportunity, while also saying that the dollar is going to zero. The Bitcoin (BTC) market looks tepid as it heads towards the end of 2021. While CoinMarketCap’s early Christmas cheer turned out to be a glitch, the regulators wrestling to bring the $2.2 trillion market under government oversight has further delayed the chances of a potential relief rally.

