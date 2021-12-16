ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Multi-vehicle crash on Northbound I-95 cleared, normal traffic resumes

By Tyler Thrasher
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 21 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mrE3N_0dOTQAdZ00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A crash involving a box truck caused morning-commute traffic delays on I-95 near the Chamberlayne Avenue this morning.

The crash was on Northbound I-95 and two of the lanes are currently closed. The right and center lanes were closed and there was a four-mile backup, according to VDOT.

Two other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The crash has since been cleared and normal traffic patterns have resumed.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to 8News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, VA
Cars
Local
Virginia Traffic
Local
Virginia Cars
Richmond, VA
Traffic
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
Richmond, VA
Sports
WRIC - ABC 8News

Richmond roads to be closed before Christmas weekend

Richmond, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Department of Public Works said they will be closing several roads in the city for a few days before Christmas weekend. Mosby Street, Marshall Street, Leigh Street, Broad Street will all be closed at various times for tree pruning from Monday, Dec. 20 through Wednesday, Dec. 22 from 9a.m. […]
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interstate 95#Weather#Traffic Accident#Northbound#Vdot#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
WRIC - ABC 8News

Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign underway across Virginia

(WFXR) — The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is partnering with law enforcement agencies across Virginia for the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign. The campaign — which runs from Wednesday, Dec. 15 through Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 — aims to reduce drunk driving on roads during the holiday season. During this timespan, […]
TRAFFIC
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy