Multi-vehicle crash on Northbound I-95 cleared, normal traffic resumes

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A crash involving a box truck caused morning-commute traffic delays on I-95 near the Chamberlayne Avenue this morning.

The crash was on Northbound I-95 and two of the lanes are currently closed. The right and center lanes were closed and there was a four-mile backup, according to VDOT.

Two other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The crash has since been cleared and normal traffic patterns have resumed.

