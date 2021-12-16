Sombrero Resources Renamed as Coppernico Metals Inc.

COEUR D'ALENE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2021 / New Jersey Mining Company (OTCQB:NJMCD) ('NJMC' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce it has completed the FINRA corporate actions and steps required to effect the reverse stock split of its common stock at a ratio of 1-for-14, as previously approved by shareholders. The Company also received approval to change its name to Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc., also approved by shareholders. The Company's stock will begin trading on a post-split basis and under the new name of Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. at the open of trading on December 6, 2021. Idaho Strategic Resources will continue to trade on the OTCQB under the symbol NJMCD for a period of 20 days following the Effective Date. Following the 20-day period the symbol will automatically revert to NJMC.

ECONOMY ・ 10 DAYS AGO