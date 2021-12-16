ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Sombrero Resources Renamed as Coppernico Metals Inc.

dallassun.com
 1 day ago

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2021 / Sombrero Resources Inc. ('Sombrero' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it is changing its name to Coppernico Metals Inc. ('Coppernico'), effective December 16, 2021. There will not be any action required by existing shareholders with respect to the...

www.dallassun.com

dallassun.com

New Jersey Mining Completes Reverse Stock Split and Name Change to Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc.

COEUR D'ALENE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2021 / New Jersey Mining Company (OTCQB:NJMCD) ('NJMC' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce it has completed the FINRA corporate actions and steps required to effect the reverse stock split of its common stock at a ratio of 1-for-14, as previously approved by shareholders. The Company also received approval to change its name to Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc., also approved by shareholders. The Company's stock will begin trading on a post-split basis and under the new name of Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. at the open of trading on December 6, 2021. Idaho Strategic Resources will continue to trade on the OTCQB under the symbol NJMCD for a period of 20 days following the Effective Date. Following the 20-day period the symbol will automatically revert to NJMC.
ECONOMY
Buffalo Business First

Family Business Awards: American Douglas Metals Inc.

Ed Raimonde is CEO of this third-generation business started in Buffalo in 1976. The contract manufacturer of aluminum parts specializes in custom-fabricated extrusions and aluminum sheet and coil. It has grown from two men and a phone to three locations along the East Coast employing close to 100 people and three other subsidiary companies.
BUFFALO, NY
KTEN.com

Kitco Metals Inc Review

Originally Posted On: https://goldira.company/kitco. The name Kitco is a shorter form of the full name Kitco Metals Inc. They consider themselves a leader in the retail gold industry. The whole company was started by a college student who wanted to test his business skills and learning. In the 1970’s, using a $700 loan, Bart Kitner started Kitco and it quickly took off. Back then, the company would purchase scrap metals from jewelers in Canada; they would then refine it and resell to big companies. Since then it has growing to provide international sales and information on gold.
ECONOMY
dallassun.com

Japanese company NYK contributing to cleaner environment

Tokyo [Japan], December 17 (ANI): Global transportation business company NYK group has come up with "Sail Green project". It is defined by the midterm management plan of the company and has been declared an Environmental, Social and Governance model project. The car carrying business aims to operate less environment burden transportation.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Curaleaf raises $425 million in debt

Alliance Global Securities analyst Aaron Grey said Tuesday a $425 million debt deal by Curaleaf Holdings Inc. will result in cost savings of about $20 million from lower interest payments. Grey reiterated a buy rating on Curaleaf and said larger cannabis companies such as Curaleaf hold an advantage in the current environment. Curaleaf Holdings said late Monday it received commitments for a $425 million private placement of 8.0% senior secured notes due 2026. Curaleaf CEO Joseph Bayern said the offering ranks as the largest debt financing of any publicly-traded multi-state operator in the cannabis business. The credit facility will be used to refinance debt at a lower interest rate, he said. Seaport Global Securities LLC and Canaccord Genuity Corp. were placement agents for the notes in the U.S. and Canada. Shares of Curaleaf are down 23.7% in 2021, compared to a drop of 26.2% by the Cannabis ETF .
FINANCIAL REPORTS
dallassun.com

Brandon Howard's Cannabis Brand "Higher Life CBD" is the First Cannabis Brand to Launch into the Metaverse.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 21021 / Brandon Howard, the innovative brain and CEO of cannabis brand, 'Higher Life CBD', is proud to announce today that he is the first cannabis brand to launch into the metaverse. The metaverse is the future of e-commerce and the cannabis community. The experience is pleasant, fun, and entertaining, all while being extremely convenient for the user.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
dallassun.com

Miss World 2021 temporarily postponed following COVID-19 concerns

New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): The finale of this year's 'Miss World'-- one of the prestigious international beauty pageants, has been temporarily postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. Miss World 2021 grand finale was slated for a global broadcast in Puerto Rico this week, but according to the official statement...
Benzinga

Why Ford Shares Are Rising

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) shares are trading higher after Barclays maintained an Overweight on the stock and raised its price target from $18 to $23. Year-to-date, Ford's stock has rallied approximately 133% from the $9 level to the $21 level. Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a...
ECONOMY
u.today

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu in Duel for 12th Largest Cryptocurrency, Who Wins?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
The Press

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) Investors

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired TMC the metals company Inc. ("TMC" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TMC) securities between March 4, 2021 and October 5, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). TMC investors have until December 27, 2021 to file a lead plaintiff motion.
LAW

