Snipp Interactive Inc. Executes Second Set Of Orders With Top 5 US Technology Company In The Fortune 50; 15 Country Deployment Contracted For 2022

The latest analysis released by HTF MI on "Worldwide Mobile Health (mHealth) & MHealth Apps Market Outlook 2020 Survey results" sheds light on how investment and competitive landscape is impacted due to significant changes in the Worldwide Mobile Health (mHealth) & MHealth Apps Industry. The research coverage includes analysis on companies such as Abbott Laboratories, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Pfizer etc. It is expected that the healthcare and life sciences industry will likely continue to be an attractive target market showing noteworthy sign to Worldwide Mobile Health (mHealth) & MHealth Apps for the foreseeable future. Get one step closer to market leaders and emerging players of Worldwide Mobile Health (mHealth) & MHealth Apps Market. Get Sample Pages for Quick Illustration @:https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/3711077-worldwide-mobile-health-1.

CELL PHONES ・ 18 HOURS AGO