Snipp Interactive Inc. Executes Second Set Of Orders With Top 5 US Technology Company In The Fortune 50; 15 Country Deployment Contracted For 2022

dallassun.com
 1 day ago

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2021 / Snipp Interactive Inc. ('Snipp' or the 'Company') (TSX-V:SPN; OTC PINK:SNIPF), a Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company in the global loyalty and promotions sector, is pleased to announce that it has received a second set of orders from one of its newest clients, an American...

www.dallassun.com

