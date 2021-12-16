ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Local Firm Launches Financial Planning & Investment Management Advisory Service

By River Journal
riverjournalonline.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMcNulty Wealth Management LLC, a registered investment advisor, announced the launch of their Comprehensive Financial Planning and Investment Management Firm. McNulty Wealth Management LLC will offer services including Investment Management, Retirement Planning, Financial Planning, Estate Planning, Tax Planning, Business Planning, Life Insurance Assessment & Planning and more. “Providing these...

riverjournalonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
National Audubon Society

How to Plan Your Financial Future While Investing in a Healthier Planet

Sustainable investing has gone mainstream. Is it time to put your money where your mouth is?. Pledge to stand with Audubon to call on elected officials to listen to science and work towards climate solutions. Socially conscious investing is booming. Whether you’re designating 401(k) contributions for the end of the...
PERSONAL FINANCE
beckershospitalreview.com

Flume Health launches health plan management platform

Flume Health released a digital platform to help health startups build and manage health plans in as little as six months. Dubbed Flume OS, the "health-plan-as-a-service" solution handles administrative tasks, including billing and benefit management, according to the Dec. 15 announcement. It expands upon the Flume Core, the payer's central payment, claim management and reporting platform.
HEALTH
crowdfundinsider.com

Financial Services Firm, JST Capital, Joins Pyth Network, a Next-Gen Oracle Platform

an international financial services company specializing in digital assets, has announced that it has joined the Pyth Network, which claims to be a next-gen Oracle platform designed to offer trusted and verifiable market data to decentralized applications (dApps), and will be offering real-time “institutional-grade” crypto market data in “sub-second frequency.”
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Services#Retirement Planning#Financial Planning#Estate Planning#Mcnulty Co#Mcnulty Tax Inc#Founder
Seekingalpha.com

CI Financial to buy Columbia Pacific Wealth Management and make investment in CPA

Per the terms, CI (NYSE:CIXX) will acquire Columbia Pacific Wealth Management ('CPWM'), having about $6.4 billion in total assets under management as of Nov. 30, 2021. The commercial terms were not disclosed. The deal boosts CI’s U.S. assets to $115 billion, making U.S. wealth management CI’s largest business line....
BUSINESS
Nashville Post

Local legal services firm acquired by D.C. company

Legility, the Nashville-area legal services firm founded as Counsel on Call, has been acquired by international eDiscovery, legal consulting, document review and risk management firm Consilio. Legility was founded in 2000 primarily as a provider of short- and long-term contract lawyers to law firms and businesses but has since, through...
NASHVILLE, IN
montco.today

Financial Advisory Group to Acquire Harleysville’s Asset Planning Services for Merck Employees

Wescott Financial Advisory Group, with offices in Fort Washington, is planning to acquire wealth management firm Asset Planning Services in Harleysville, which primarily serves current and retired Merck and other pharmaceutical executives, along with their families, writes Jeff Blumenthal for the Philadelphia Business Journal. With $800 million in assets under...
HARLEYSVILLE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
morethanthecurve.com

New full-service tax advisory firm has opened in Lafayette Hill

Greetings! We are excited to announce the opening of a full-service tax advisory firm located in Lafayette Hill, PA. Our mission is to help individuals and businesses get exclusive client service to maximize the tax code to their advantage and develop long-term tax strategies that will build financial wealth. Quality tax advisory is understanding the opportunities and financial positions to implement strategies that over a lifetime can save hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxes. Take this opportunity to find a top-notch advisor who understands your vision and tax strategy or to evaluate whether you’re satisfied with your current CPA/provider.
LAFAYETTE HILL, PA
pymnts

Financial Services Startup Ualá Launches Broker-Dealer Ualintec Capital

Financial services startup Ualá in Buenos Aires, Argentina, recently launched Ualintec Capital, its own broker-dealer operations, to expand the number of investment alternatives it can offer customers through its digital wallet app, Bloomberg reported. Most recently valued at $2.5 billion, Ualá was founded in 2017 by Pierpaolo Barbieri to...
ECONOMY
Orlando Business Journal

Recently-acquired Orlando firm Miventure to launch ‘discovery site’ for startups seeking investment

A Google search brought Miventure Inc. from New York City to Orlando, a move that paid off for the startup less than two years later in the form of an acquisition. Miventure, developer of a crowdfunding investment app for startups, was purchased by St. Paul, Minnesota-based Silicon Prairie Holdings Inc. for an undisclosed amount, the companies announced in November. As a result, the two will join forces to build an improved investment crowdfunding portal for businesses, Miventure co-founder and former CEO Jason Crystal told Orlando Inno.
ORLANDO, FL
aithority.com

ECI Expands into Canada to Meet Growing Demand for Managed IT Services by Financial Firms

Momentum Continues as Mid-Market Financial Companies Look to Industry-leading Portfolio to Simplify IT, Transform and Grow Their Business. ECI, the leader in managed services and cybersecurity for the global financial services industry, announced it has expanded into Canada. The move was prompted by demand from mid-market financial firms for its managed services, which comprises the biggest, broadest portfolio designed for the industry. With operations based in Toronto – North America’s second largest financial center and a top fintech ecosystem – ECI will support clients with personnel covering all regions.
ECONOMY
floridanewswire.com

ACES Quality Management Partners with Financial Services RegTech Provider Winnow Solutions

DENVER, Colo., Dec 07, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ACES Quality Management® (ACES), the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry, announced it has partnered with Winnow Solutions to power certain compliance and regulatory operations within ACES through its RegTech platform Winnow®. An innovative and dynamic financial law database built by attorneys and powered by cutting-edge technology, Winnow takes the guesswork out of compliance by instantaneously identifying regulatory requirements applicable to specific institution types and products. The addition of Winnow’s comprehensive database helps ensure ACES continues to provide its users with the most accurate and up-to-date information on state regulations.
ECONOMY
irei.com

Futureal launches European investment management business

Futureal has launched Futureal Investment Partners, a real estate investment and asset management business that will focus on value-add and opportunistic investments across Europe. Futureal Investment Partners plans to become a significant investment and asset manager by co-investing with prominent institutional and high-net-worth investors in the office, logistics and retail...
BUSINESS
Investor's Business Daily

What It Takes To Save $2 Million For Retirement

Once upon a time, when it came to retirement planning and retirement savings, Americans figured they had it made if they saved $1 million for their golden years. Now? 401(k) plan members tell Charles Schwab that, on average, they expect to need $1.9 million in retirement savings. And that was...
BUSINESS
journalofaccountancy.com

ESG assurance opportunities likely to grow for CPA firms

Earlier this year, The Dow Chemical Company decided to change its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) reporting verification provider. Where a verification services firm performed that work in the past, Dow contracted with its financial statement auditor, Deloitte, to provide assurance services. "We feel that gives the information a little...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy