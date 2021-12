Blizzard has announced that a Diablo 2: Resurrected update 2.4 will arrive early next year bringing with it some major changes. The remaster will soon play host to a Ladder Rank mode in which players compete to hit level 99, posting their times for all to see. On top of that, there will be all-new Rune Words up for grabs though these won’t transition into regular playthroughs. There will be four Ladders available including standard and hardcore (one life), contestants choosing whether they want to play just the core campaign or add the Lords of Destruction expansion too. Blizzard has yet to confirm when the first Ladder season kicks off though it will likely stand when Diablo 2: Resurrected update 2.4 drops in early 2022.

