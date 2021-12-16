ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-bound flight crashes, killing music producer and eight others

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
 20 hours ago

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC (Nexstar) – A private plane carrying eight people, including music producer ‘Flow La Movie,’ crashed while making an emergency landing at Las Americas Airport in the Dominican Republic on Wednesday, the plane’s operator has confirmed. All seven passengers and two crew members were killed in the crash, according to Helidosa Aviation Group. The […]

