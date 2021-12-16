Miami-bound flight crashes, killing music producer and eight others
By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
MyArkLaMiss
20 hours ago
DOMINICAN REPUBLIC (Nexstar) – A private plane carrying eight people, including music producer ‘Flow La Movie,’ crashed while making an emergency landing at Las Americas Airport in the Dominican Republic on Wednesday, the plane’s operator has confirmed. All seven passengers and two crew members were killed in the crash, according to Helidosa Aviation Group. The […]
Flow La Movie, the popular Puerto Rican producer, died in a plane crash. He was 38. Flow, whose real name was José Angel Hernandez, along with eight others, died when their private plane crashed near Las Américas International Airport in the Dominican Republic, Helidosa Aviation Group, the company that owned the jet, confirmed on Wednesday.
Nine people died Wednesday when a Florida-bound private jet crashed near an airport in the Dominican Republic. Among the victims of the crash were music producer Flow La Movie, his long-time partner Debbie Von Marie Jiménez Garcia and their 4-year-old son Jayden Hernandez.
SANTO DOMINGO (CBSMiami) — Seven passengers and two crew members were killed after a private aircraft crashed while making an emergency landing in Santo Domingo.
The Gulfstream IV aircraft, which was operated by the Helidosa Aviation Group, was traveling from Las Americas Airport in the Dominican Republic’s capital Santo Domingo to Miami when it crashed while attempting to land minutes after beginning the flight to Florida, the aircraft’s operating company reported.
All nine people on board were killed, including Puerto Rican music producer José Ángel Hernández, better known as Flow La Movie.
Local media said Hernández’s partner and his son were among the dead, and that two of the dead were minors aged four and 13.
The cause of the crash or the emergency landing is not yet known.
The company has given no details on why the pilots aborted the flight or possible causes of the crash. The airport shut down operations after the accident, canceling hundreds of flights.
Music Producer Flow La Movie, Wife And Child Among Nine Dead In Private Plane Crash Puerto Rican producer Flow La Movie is one of nine people who died in a plane crash. According to the aircraft’s operating company, the plane attempted to land shortly after taking off but crashed in the Dominican Republic as it was trying to make its way to Miami. The plane departed El Higüero airport for Miami and attempted to land at Las Americas International Airport in Santa Domingo, the airport has since shut down canceling hundreds of flights. The plane was carrying the music producer, six of his relatives and friends, and two pilots. Flow La Movie has produced hits for Bad Bunny, Ozuna, Nio Garcia, Brray, Juanka, and the “Wow Remix," with Bryant Myers, Arcangel, Nicky Jam, El Alfa, and Darell. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Flow La Movie’s family, friends and fans.
