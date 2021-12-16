ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Thousands may go bust amid UK Omicron ‘fear campaign’, says pubs boss

The Guardian
The Guardian
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DeyRZ_0dOTOYDf00
The hospitality sector relies heavily on the Christmas holiday season for its earnings.

Thousands of hospitality firms across the UK could go bust by January because of a “fear campaign” and a lack of financial support following the surge in the Omicron variant, the boss of a leading pub chain has warned.

Young’s chief executive, Patrick Dardis, said a surge in cancellations for Christmas bookings would be dire for the hospitality sector, which relies heavily on the holiday season for its earnings.

He said the mixed messaging from government about risks and restrictions was leaving patrons “terribly confused” about whether to keep their bookings at a time when restaurants and pubs were already “hanging on by their fingernails”.

While the prime minister, Boris Johnson, struck an upbeat note about the rollout of the booster programme, England’s chief medical officer, Chris Whitty, sent a clear message on Wednesday that people should cut back on socialising in the runup to Christmas, despite a lack of formal restrictions on group gatherings.

“Unfortunately, with the latest fear campaign that’s being run, it’s damaging so many businesses that could have possibly survived, and as a consequence, thousands and thousands of businesses will now collapse in January”, Dardis told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“There are a lot of individual owner-operators who’ve been running their businesses for years and have thrown the kitchen sink – people have lost their marriages, they’re losing their livelihoods, and this is the last straw. This is the bit that they were desperately clinging on to and it’s been taken away from them without any support from government,” he added.

The boss of the Young’s chain, which owns more than 200 pubs, 80% of which are in London, is calling for business rates to be scrapped and a permanent reduction in VAT. Dardis said there should also be a campaign to encourage more people to come to the UK once travel reopens.

On the high street, footfall has also fallen by nearly 20% in recent weeks, as shoppers become more cautious as a result of the variant, according to The Entertainer toys chain founder Gary Grant. However, he said customers were actually spending more money as they pulled back from online shopping due to concerns over shipping delays.

“A lot of focus is now on managing our queues in our shops to exit people as quickly as we can, with the right level of customer service. We have to keep our shops safe. We have to keep our staff safe”, he said. The Entertainer accounts for one in every 10 toy sales in the UK.

“This is the second highly disruptive Christmas that we’ve had. But at least we’re not in lockdown, so we’re open and we’re trading and people are in generally good spirits,” Grant said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Friday briefing: Lib Dems rout Tories in North Shropshire byelection

Hello, Warren Murray here – quick’s the word and smart’s the action. The Liberal Democrats have won a stunning victory in the North Shropshire byelection, taking what had previously been a hugely safe Conservative seat by nearly 6,000 votes and capping a disastrous few weeks for Boris Johnson. Helen Morgan, the Lib Dem candidate, took 17,957 votes to secure a majority of 5,925 ahead of the Conservatives’ Neil Shastri-Hurst on 12,032. Labour’s Ben Wood was third with 3,686 votes.
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Omicron: NHS staff sickness already ‘worse than ever’ with situation set to worsen

NHS staff sickness levels are already “higher than they ever have been” healthcare leaders have warned, as the latest data shows thousands are already off sick with Covid.The government’s chief medical officer Chris Whitty warned MPs on Thursday the NHS was facing significant staff shortages over the next month and that this would come during a time when hospitalisations due to Covid may peak.However, hospital trust leaders have warned they are already experiencing acute staff shortages due to sickness which are only going get worse in the fourth wave. Speaking with The Independent, Glen Burley, chief executive for three NHS...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Whitty
Person
Gary Grant
Person
Boris Johnson
BBC

Covid: UK hits record case numbers for second day and Wales considers Christmas measures

Ministers in Wales have been meeting to consider what measures to announce in response to the growing spread of Omicron, as they seek to slow the Covid-19 variant's advance. The Welsh government's cabinet are set to consider whether to impose legal restrictions or focus on advice to limit social contact, or a combination of the two. Earlier, Wales's First Minister Mark Drakeford said Omicron will hit the country "very quickly and very steeply" in January and many services - from the NHS to bin collections - could be affected if lots of workers are off sick.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Brits who fear yet another lockdown scramble for last-minute bookings at barbers or stylists before Xmas (after ditching festive drinks at the pub)

Britons have scrambled to the hairdressers before Christmas in case Boris Johnson closes salons. Women posted pictures getting their fresh trims amid fears the government could drop further curbs as Omicron cases rocket. Meanwhile stylists reported they were rushed off their feet as clients fought for the last bookings ahead...
HAIR CARE
The Independent

Johnson faces backlash over warning to reduce socialising over Christmas

Boris Johnson faced anger from Tory MPs and business chiefs about his chief medical adviser’s warning to reduce socialising as more than 88,000 Covid-19 cases were recorded – the highest seen in the pandemic.The Prime Minister rejected claims he was imposing a “lockdown by stealth” but he urged people to be “cautious” about their activities over Christmas.Chancellor Rishi Sunak is cutting short a trip to the United States to hold talks with business chiefs in response to fears the Omicron wave could have a devastating impact on pubs and restaurants over the festive period.The moves came as Wales said it...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Boris Johnson denies imposing ‘lockdown by stealth’ amid Tory anger

Boris Johnson has denied imposing a “lockdown by stealth” amid allegations that medical advisers are “running the show” on Covid policy.The Prime Minister urged people to be “cautious” about their activities during the festive period, but said the Government does not “want to make your choices for you about your social life”.He made the comments during a visit to the Saga vaccination centre in Ramsgate, Kent, as England’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty faced questions from the Commons Health and Social Care Committee.It came as the booster programme continued to pick up pace, with data from the UK’s four...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Pubs#Covid#Uk#Bbc Radio 4
The Independent

UK records highest daily Covid case toll of pandemic amid warning Omicron wave may peak ‘fast’

The UK has reported a record number of new Covid cases for the second day in a row, amid warnings the Omicron wave could peak “really quite fast”. A total of 88,376 infections were recorded on Wednesday, a rise from the 78,610 identified the previous day, and 146 more people died.The highest new case numbers so far were revealed as the government insisted that it is not encouraging people to cancel their plans this Christmas, although it emerged earlier that the Queen has scrapped her festive family party next week. The hospitality industry is continuing to experience a mass...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Westminster parties at the centre of lockdown-busting allegations

A drip-feed of reports have made a number of claims about Covid rule-breaking parties held in Westminster last year.Here is a list of what has been alleged.– May 15 2020: Downing Street garden partyBoris Johnson spent around 15 minutes with staff in the Downing Street garden, telling one aide they deserved a drink for “beating back” coronavirus, the Guardian and Independent reported.Sources said around 20 staff drank wine and spirits and ate pizza following a press conference at which then health secretary Matt Hancock told the British public to stay at home “as much as is possible”.A small number of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Omicron: Nightclubs to shut in Wales after Boxing Day

Nightclubs will close in Wales after Boxing Day in response to the Omicron variant of coronavirus. The Welsh government said it will also impose restrictions on businesses, including social distancing in shops and workplaces, from 27 December. First Minister Mark Drakeford called for people to have a smaller Christmas and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Demand for apology from Tory MP after ‘outrageous’ attack on Chris Whitty

Labour is demanding an apology after a Conservative MP said that chief medical officer Chris Whitty should “defer” to Boris Johnson over advice on Covid precautions over the Christmas period.Joy Morrissey, who is a parliamentary aide in the Ministry of Justice, hit out after Prof Whitty said people should “deprioritise” unnecessary social gatherings, at a time when the prime minister insists he is not ordering the cancellation of Christmas parties.In a hastily-deleted tweet branded “outrageous” by Labour, the Beaconsfield MP suggested that the chief medical officer’s comments suggested the UK was turning into a “public health socialist state”.“Perhaps the...
POLITICS
Shropshire Star

Sunak to hold crisis talks over Omicron’s impact on pubs and restaurants

Rishi Sunak has cut short a trip to the United States for talks with business leaders about the problems being caused by the latest coronavirus wave. Rishi Sunak will hold crisis talks with business leaders who have seen takings plummet due to fears over the spread of Omicron. The Chancellor...
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

Titanic Centre to be transformed into latest mass vaccination hub

The Titanic Exhibition Centre in east Belfast is set to be transformed into Northern Ireland’s latest mass Covid-19 vaccination centre by next week.Health chiefs are hoping that 4,000 vaccines a day will be delivered at the site.It will offer the booster jab as well as first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine.The space at Titanic Exhibition Centre in Belfast which will by next week be transformed into Northern Ireland’s latest mass Covid-19 vaccination centre offering appointments and walk in opportunities to get your booster jab, or your first or second doses of Pfizer. pic.twitter.com/SCVmsCQjJg— Rebecca Black (@RBlackPA) December 16,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

UK’s first Omicron death ‘was unvaccinated conspiracy theorist’

The first person to die from the Omicron variant in the UK was an unvaccinated conspiracy theorist, it has been claimed.A man, giving his name only as John, made the claim after phoning in to Nick Ferrari’s radio show on LBC John, from Smithfield said his sister told him that his stepfather had died from Omicron in a hospital in Northampton.He said he knew it was his stepdad because his sister had been informed by doctors at the hospital.“He wasn’t vaccinated at all”, John said of his stepfather.“My sister, she’s gutted – but on the other hand she’s...
HEALTH
The Guardian

The Guardian

81K+
Followers
40K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy