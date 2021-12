News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 17, 2021) - Cruz Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: CRUZ) (OTC Pink: BKTPF) (FSE: A3CWU7) ("Cruz" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has now completed the first phase of drilling on its 100 percent owned 'Solar Lithium Project' that directly borders American Lithium Corp.'s TLC project (see map below). Significant intercepts of the targeted potential lithium-bearing claystone formation were encountered in all the holes drilled in this phase. Hole 2 encountered a very substantial 345 feet of the targeted potential lithium-bearing claystone. Hole 1 intercepted approximately 180 feet of claystone formation starting from 10 feet below surface and Hole 3 was halted due to excessive snow in Nevada, however a solid 100 foot claystone formation was intercepted, and the hole was stopped while still in this claystone formation. All samples are being rushed for assay to ALS. Cruz Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Cruz may not necessarily be indicative of the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties.

