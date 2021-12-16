ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omicron: Regeneron says current antibody cocktail has ‘diminished potency’ against variant

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 20 hours ago
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals says its current monoclonal antibody cocktail has “diminished potency” against the omicron variant.

In a statement Thursday, the company said that while its REGEN-COV treatment appears to be less effective against omicron, the antibodies remain active against delta.

Regeneron added that it has identified “multiple ‘next generation’ monoclonal antibodies” from its collection that are active against both omicron and delta, as well as other known variants of concern, according to Reuters.

“Pending regulatory discussions, we anticipate entering the clinic” for trials “in the first quarter of 2022,” Regeneron said.

Last year, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the treatment for emergency use in COVID-19 patients with mild to moderate symptoms, Reuters previously reported. The agency later said the treatment could be used preventatively in patients who have been exposed or have a high risk of exposure to the virus.

Regeneron’s latest statement came just two days after a preliminary South African study found that the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is about 70% effective at preventing hospitalizations but offers only 33% protection against infection as the omicron variant drives a resurgence of cases in the country. The study, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, also found that omicron may cause less severe symptoms than previous variants, according to The Associated Press.

Last week, Pfizer and BioNTech said an initial lab study demonstrated that a booster dose of their vaccine appeared to “neutralize” the omicron variant. The third dose increased neutralizing antibodies against omicron 25-fold compared to two doses, the companies said in a news release. That study also has not been peer-reviewed, the AP reported.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated Tuesday that 3% of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. were caused by the omicron variant, The Wall Street Journal reported. The World Health Organization said at least 77 countries have identified omicron cases, according to Agence France-Presse and France 24.

Related
Daily Mail

Johnson & Johnson's COVID vaccine produces virtually NO antibody protection against Omicron variant in lab study

A new study has found that Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine produced virtually no antibody response to the Omicron variant. South African virologist Penny Moore found that a key measure of antibody levels fell fell from 303 against the original strain to undetectable levels against Omicron in those with the J&J shot, according to Bloomberg.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Daily Mail

Eli Lilly and Regeneron announce upcoming monoclonal antibody treatments ARE effective against Omicron, after trials of existing treatments showed a drop in potency

Pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly has announced that its upcoming COVID-19 antibody drug is able to effectively treat disease caused by both the Omicron and Delta variants. Another company, Regeneron, has also announced that it's developing a similar new drug which can itself treat disease caused by the new variant. The...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
afp.com

Articles inaccurately claim document reveals Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine deaths

Copyright AFP 2017-2021. All rights reserved. Online articles shared on social media claim a document released by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) revealed more than 1,200 deaths related to Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine in a 90-day period. But the pharmaceutical giant says the document does not indicate the fatalities are linked to vaccination, and it concludes the shots are safe -- a finding supported by US health authorities as well as clinical research.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Country
France
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
smarteranalyst.com

Pfizer Bags FDA Approval for XELJANZ

Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE: PFE) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given the green light to the supplemental New Drug Application (NDA) for the first-of-its-kind oral Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor XELJANZ (tofacitinib). XELJANZ is designed to treat adults with active ankylosing spondylitis (AS), a chronic, inflammatory disease...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
bloomberglaw.com

J&J Shot Loses Antibody Protection Against Omicron in Study (1)

South Africa’s Moore says shot may still protect vs disease. Moore gave presentation at an online African health conference. vaccine produced virtually no antibody protection against the omicron coronavirus variant in a laboratory experiment, underlining the new strain’s ability to get around one pillar of the body’s defenses.
HEALTH
AFP

Pfizer says Covid pill drastically reduces severe disease

Pfizer said Tuesday that clinical trials confirmed its Covid pill -- a new type of treatment that should withstand the mutations seen with Omicron -- drastically reduced hospitalizations and deaths among at-risk people by almost 90 percent. The announcement came as a real-world study from South Africa showed two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was 70 percent effective in stopping severe illness from the new variant, a result called encouraging by researchers, though it represents a drop compared to earlier strains. Data for the new pill, which hasn't yet been authorized anywhere in the world, came from more than 2,200 volunteers, and backed up preliminary findings announced last month. The American drugmaker said its treatment, called Paxlovid, also held up against the Omicron variant in lab-testing.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Phramalive.com

U.S. FDA approves Eagle’s generic version of Endo blood pressure drug

(Reuters) – Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (EGRX.O) said on Wednesday the U.S. health regulator approved its generic version of Endo International’s (ENDP.O) blood pressure drug, Vasostrict, sending its shares to a more than one-month high. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s approval comes just months after a Delaware federal...
INDUSTRY
WISH-TV

New study suggests 3-dose Pfizer series is no match for omicron

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – In an alarming new study, Israeli scientists found that three jabs of the Pfizer vaccine may be no match for omicron. Scientists at Sheba Medical Center — a hospital affiliate of Tel Aviv University — found the two-dose series of the mRNA vaccine plus a booster is four times less effective against the mutation compared to the delta variant. The weak response, health officials say, may indicate that more boosters are needed.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Pfizer's Xeljanz Scores FDA Nod For Active Ankylosing Spondylitis

The FDA approved Pfizer Inc's (PFE) supplemental marketing application seeking approval for Xeljanz (tofacitinib) for active ankylosing spondylitis. The approval covers adult patients who have had an inadequate response or intolerance to one or more tumor necrosis factor blockers. The approval was based on a Phase 3 trial data that...
INDUSTRY
Verywell Health

How Do Merck and Pfizer’s COVID Pills Compare?

As COVID-19 cases continue to surge, public health officials and researchers are looking for every tool to fight the virus. While vaccination should be the first line of defense, recently developed or repurposed antiviral medications may now offer treatment options as well. While some treatments already exist like remdesivir—which utilizes...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheAtlantaVoice

Post Comes to Premature Conclusions About COVID-19 Omicron Variant Severity

SciCheck Digest It’s not known yet whether the omicron variant causes more or less severe COVID-19 than the delta variant, although some preliminary indications suggest omicron infections might be milder. A Facebook post nevertheless claims, without evidence, that the “toxicity” of omicron is 5 times higher than delta and that its mortality rate is higher. […] The post Post Comes to Premature Conclusions About COVID-19 Omicron Variant Severity appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
PUBLIC HEALTH
