Stocks

UPDATE: Morgan Stanley Upgrades Definitive Healthcare Corp (DH) to Overweight

StreetInsider.com
 21 hours ago

Morgan Stanley analyst Craig Hettenbach upgraded Definitive Healthcare Corp...

www.streetinsider.com

Seekingalpha.com

AT&T upgraded to overweight at Morgan Stanley, valuation is now 'attractive'

AT&T (NYSE:T) is getting an upgrade at Morgan Stanley to overweight, as the research firm believes the steep sell-off in shares is overdone and there should be some optimism as the WarnerMedia-Discovery deal gets closer to fruition. Analyst Simon Flannery boosted his rating to overweight from equal-weight, as "the recent...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Goldman Sachs Positive on CommScope Holding (COMM) Plan, But Co. Needs to Execute

Goldman Sachs analyst Rod Hall reiterated a Buy rating and $21.00 price target on CommScope Holding (NASDAQ: COMM), saying they ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Roth Capital Defends Agrify Corp. (AGFY) Following Short Report

Roth Capital analyst Scott Fortune reiterated a Buy rating and $32.00 price target ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

TeleSign to Go Public Via Merger with North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation (NAACU) at EV of $1.3B

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation ("NAAC") (NASDAQ: NAAC), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company ("SPAC"), with $380 million in trust ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Mizuho Provides Key Takeaways From Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) CFO Call

Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho Securities provided company commentary on Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) following a call with the company’s ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Rand Capital Corp (RAND) Declares $0.04 Special Dividend; 0.2% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Rand Capital Corp (NASDAQ: RAND) declared a special dividend of $0.04 per share. The dividend will be payable on December 31, 2021, to stockholders of record on December 20,...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Johnson Controls (JCI) Raises Quarterly Dividend 25.9% to $0.34; 1.7% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share, or $1.36 annualized. This is a 25.9% increase from the prior dividend of $0.27. The dividend will be payable on January 14, 2022, to stockholders...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT) Declares $0.28 Quarterly Dividend; 1.7% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ: SYBT) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share, or $1.12 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 31, 2021, to stockholders of record...
STOCKS
Benzinga

The Charles Schwab Corporation Climbs to Annual-High Share Price

Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) traded at a new 12-month high today of $85.75. This new high was reached on approximately average trading volume as 3.6 million shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 5.1 million shares. Charles Schwab operates in brokerage, banking, and...
STOCKS
Benzinga

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Stifel cut the price target on Under Armour, Inc.. (NYSE:UAA) from $30 to $24. Under Armour shares fell 0.7% to $22.22 in pre-market trading. RBC Capital lowered the price target on Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) from $195 to $175. Airbnb shares rose 0.3% to $168.62 in pre-market trading. Morgan Stanley cut...
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Highest Yielding Dow Jones Stocks

Created in 1896 by Charles Dow, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is one of the oldest and most followed equity indexes for overall stock market health. The Dow Jones Industrial Average consists of 30 stocks on a price-weighted basis. The index has changed its holdings many times throughout history and...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: JPMorgan Upgrades NetApp (NTAP) to Overweight

JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee upgraded NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP) from Neutral to Overweight with a price target of $110.00 (from $108.00). The analyst comments " NetApp (NTAP): Upgrade to Overweight as we see the company well positioned for a transition towards higher growth opportunities while leveraging its leading position in the Enterprise storage market, which is aided by the tailwinds in relation to Enterprise spending in the medium-term. NetApp is positioned to benefit from the transition of the hybrid cloud Enterprise infrastructure toward an increasing mix of all-flash arrays, and is incrementally supporting Enterprise adoption of public cloud architectures through its recent push in public cloud offerings. We believe large Enterprise customers remain preferential to leveraging traditional storage suppliers in their transition of applications and data to public cloud architectures (as demonstrated by F5 as well) , and NetApp has positioned itself better than expected through the integration of its ONTAP operating system across all environments to provide customers a seamless experience. NetApp’s success with its Enterprise customer base in relation to the public cloud offerings is demonstrated in the $1 bn ARR target for FY25 relative to (already raised) $510-$540 mn ARR target exiting FY22. The momentum of the public cloud solutions is also demonstrated in the recent partnership announced with AWS where the cloud provider will leverage FSx for NetApp ONTAP to provide fully managed storage in the AWS cloud for Enterprise customers. We raise our Dec-22 price target for NetApp to $110, implying 25% upside from current levels."
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Morgan Stanley Downgrades Docusign Inc. (DOCU) to Equalweight

Morgan Stanley analyst Stan Zlotsky downgraded Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Morgan Stanley Downgrades Walgreens Boosts Alliance (WBA) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley analyst Ricky Goldwasser downgraded Walgreens Boosts Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) from Equalweight to Underweight with a price target of $49.00 (from $56.00). The analyst comments "We now model no EPS growth through FY23, which combined with low confidence in the company’s emerginghealthcare strategy, takes us to Underweight on WBA shares. We have lowered our PT by 10% to $49 on a combination of a lower multiple (to 10.0x from 10.7x, though still above the current multiple of 9.6x) and 5% reduction in 2023 EPS. We raised questions about WBA’s new healthcare strategy following the Analyst Day, which was light on details on how the strategy would contribute a projected 60% of EPS growth by FY25 (see here). We left the event with two main concerns about the Health business: (1) a relatively inexperienced management team and (2) the lack of disclosure on achieving its high targets, which could keep the stock’s multiple near the lower end of history. "
BUSINESS
investing.com

3 Stocks to Buy on Morgan Stanley’s Prediction that the Metaverse Will be Worth $8 Trillion

The metaverse is gaining steam with Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) changing its name and companies investing in building the new digital frontier. Moreover, metaverse or virtual reality is being used in several industries, especially in real estate. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) expects the metaverse to be an $8 trillion addressable market soon. Hence, investing in fundamentally sound metaverse stocks Microsoft (MSFT), Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), and Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) could be profitable.The metaverse refers to a centralized virtual world parallel to the physical world of reality. Either in virtual reality (VR) or augmented reality (AR), or on a screen, the metaverse is predicted to provide an overlap of the physical and digital realities, which has been gaining massive interest lately. Facebook has recently rebranded to Meta, changing its name to Meta Platforms Inc. (FB). “We believe the Metaverse will be the successor to the mobile internet,” Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Cloud-based internet of things company Samsara shares jump 8% in trading debut

Shares of Samsara Inc. , a cloud-based internet of things company, jumped 8% in their trading debut Wednesday, after its initial public offering priced at $23, the upper end of its proposed price range. The company sold 35 million shares to raise $805 million a valuation of $11.5 billion. The stock is trading on the New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker "IOT." Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Allen & Co. were lead underwriters in a syndicate of 16 banks. Founded in 2015, Samsara IOT offers a cloud-based platform that allows businesses to use Internet-of-Things connected devices that can range from video cameras to data-collecting equipment to help run operations. The company estimates a total addressable market of about $54.6 billion by the end of 2021, and $96.9 billion by the end of 2024. The Renaissance IPO ETF has fallen 13% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 23%. For more on Samsara,
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UBS Upgrades General Dynamics Corp. (GD) to Buy

UBS analyst Myles Walton upgraded General Dynamics Corp. (NYSE: GD) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS

