Energy Industry

Oil rises towards $75 as U.S. demand and Fed outweigh virus concern

By Alex Lawler
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – Oil rose towards $75 on Thursday, supported by record U.S. implied demand and falling crude stockpiles, even as the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant threatens to put a brake on consumption globally. Crude and other risk assets such as equities also got a boost...

