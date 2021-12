Timberland is leveraging an augmented reality (AR) platform to give customers digital sneak previews of physical and experiential ideas, concepts and prototypes. The outdoor gear and apparel brand utilizes the Vurvey AR solution to enable its customers to digitally interact with concepts in 3D and visualize them in their physical environment. The Vurvey AR platform combines 3D visualization with video survey tools that Timberland uses to provide customers with a digital view of concepts that represent how they will appear in final execution, while collecting feedback.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO