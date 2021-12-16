ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Cytec Industries (CYT) Appoints Jeffrey S. Humphrey to its Board

StreetInsider.com
 1 day ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Cyteir Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYT), a company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation synthetically lethal therapies for cancer, today announced the appointment of Dr. Jeffrey S. Humphrey, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Magenta Therapeutics to its...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

CohBar (CWBR) Announces Board Changes, New R&D Leadership Appointments

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing mitochondria based therapeutics to treat chronic diseases and extend healthy lifespan, today announced changes to its Board of Directors, Scientific Advisory Board (SAB), and R&D leadership. CohBar’s...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Safehold Inc. (SAFE) Appoints Jesse Hom to its Board

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE), the creator and leader of the modern ground lease industry, announced today that the Board of Directors has appointed Jesse Hom as a new director, effective immediately. "We...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Exelixis (EXEL) Appoints Jacqueline Wright to Its Board

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Exelixis, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXEL) today announced that accomplished technology executive Jacqueline (Jacky) Wright has been elected to the company’s Board of Directors. Ms. Wright’s appointment took effect on December 16, 2021.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

WorkWave Expands its Board of Directors with Three New Appointments

New board members bring key investment and diverse leadership expertise to WorkWave to continue exponential growth into 2022 and beyond. WorkWave, a provider of SaaS software solutions that support every stage of a service business’s life cycle, expands its Board of Directors with the appointment of three recognized industry leaders: Sheryl Hoskins, Sejal Pietrzak and Eric Palmer.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#National Cancer Institute#Cytec Industries#Streetinsider Premium#Cyteir Therapeutics#Md#Magenta Therapeutics#Board Of Directors#Cmo#Morphosys#Bristol Myers Squibb#Bayer#Kyowa Kirin#Erbitux#Harvard College
StreetInsider.com

John Wiley & Sons (JW-A) Appoints Inder M. Singh to its Board

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Wiley (NYSE: JW-A)(NYSE: JW-B), a global leader in research and education, today announced that Inder M. Singh, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Arm Ltd., has joined the company’s Board of Directors.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Rigel Pharma (RIGL) Appoints Kamil Ali-Jackson to its Board

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RIGL) today announced that it has appointed Kamil Ali-Jackson to the company's Board of Directors. Ms. Ali-Jackson brings nearly four decades of biopharmaceutical industry experience to Rigel, including expertise in negotiating licensing, joint-venture, and M&A transactions to drive strategic growth.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Aramark Services (ARMK) Appoints Patricia E. Lopez and Ken M. Keverian to its Board

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Aramark (NYSE: ARMK), a global leader in food, facilities management, and uniforms, announced today that Patricia E. Lopez and Ken M. Keverian have been nominated for election to the Company’s Board of Directors at its annual meeting of shareholders to be held on February 1, 2022.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cancer
StreetInsider.com

American Tower (AMT) Appoints Teresa H. Clarke to its Board

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) announced that its Board of Directors has elected Teresa H. Clarke as a director. Ms. Clarke is the Chair of Africa.com LLC, a media...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Sanara MedTech (SMTI) Appoints Roszell Mack III to its Board

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ: SMTI), a provider of products and technologies for surgical and chronic wound care dedicated to improving patient outcomes, announced today that Roszell Mack III has been appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”), effective January 1, 2022.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

NextPlay Technologies, Inc (NXTP) Appoints Terry Gardner and Farooq Moosa to its Board

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTP), a technology solutions company building a digital business ecosystem for digital advertisers, consumers, video gamers and travelers, has appointed two independent directors, Edward “Terry” Gardner, Jr., and Farooq Moosa, to its board of directors. Following the appointments, the board is now composed of 10 members.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Surface Oncology (SURF) Appoints Denice Torres as Board Chair, Announces 2 New Directors

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Surface Oncology (Nasdaq: SURF), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing next-generation immunotherapies that target the tumor microenvironment, today announced the appointments of Denice Torres to chair of the board of directors and Ben Hickey to board director. In conjunction with the board appointments, Jeff Goater will transition to board director. The company also announced internal promotions of key senior executives, naming Lisa McGrath chief people officer and Shannon Devens senior vice president, development operations.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (KPRX) Appoints David Hollander to its Board

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KPRX) ("Kiora" or the "Company") announced the appointment of David Hollander, MD, MBA, to its Board of Directors. Dr. Hollander, who currently serves as the Chief Research and Development Officer of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Aerie"), brings extensive ophthalmic industry expertise and insight to the Company's board.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

BioMarin Pharma (BMRN) Appoints Mark Alles to its Board

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (Nasdaq: BMRN), a global leader in providing therapies for rare genetic diseases, today announced the appointment of former CEO of Celgene Corporation, Mark Alles, to its Board of Directors effective January 1, 2022. "We...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Dynavax (DVAX) Appoints Elaine D. Sun to its Board

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Dynavax Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: DVAX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel vaccines to protect the world against infectious diseases, today announced the appointment of Elaine Sun to its Board of Directors.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

SeaSpine Holdings (SPNE) Appoints Angela Steinway to its Board

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNE), a global medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders, announced today that it has appointed Angela Steinway to its Board of Directors, effective December 14, 2021. Ms. Steinway will serve as a member of the company’s Audit Committee. With the appointment of Ms. Steinway, the SeaSpine Board of Directors now consists of nine directors, eight of whom are independent.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

HireRight Holdings Corp (HRT) Appoints James LaPlaine to its Board

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. HireRight (NYSE: HRT) today announced the appointment of James LaPlaine to the company’s Board of Directors. He will also serve on the Board’s Privacy and Cybersecurity Committee. Mr. LaPlaine, the former EVP and Chief Technology Officer of Red Ventures, LLC, will contribute a deep understanding of technology strategy and solutions execution that will support the important strides HireRight continues to make in technology and process automation, technology-driven workforce risk management, and compliance solutions.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Toll Brothers (TOL) Appoints Derek T. Kan to its Board

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL) , the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced that Derek T. Kan has joined the Company’s Board of Directors. Mr. Kan, age 43, currently leads business operations and strategy for Deliverr Inc., a startup focused on e-commerce fulfillment. Previously, he held a number of high-level positions in the Federal government, including as Deputy Director of the White House Office of Management and Budget and as Under Secretary at the U.S. Department of Transportation, where he served as a principal advisor to the Secretary and spearheaded initiatives involving technology and innovation in the transportation sector. He has also been announced as a nominee to serve on the bipartisan United States Postal Service Board of Governors. Prior to his recent public service, Mr. Kan held various positions focused on emerging technologies, including as the General Manager for Lyft and Director of Strategy for GenapSys, a technology company focused on advancing genomic sequencing research. Earlier in his career, Mr. Kan was a policy advisor to the former Senate Majority Leader and was a Presidential Management Fellow at the White House Office of Management and Budget. Mr. Kan currently serves as a Board Advisor for Oaktree Capital on the board of directors of Rand Logistics, and previously served as a member of the board of directors of Amtrak from January 2016 through July 2019. Mr. Kan received a B.S. degree from the University of Southern California, an M.Sc. from the London School of Economics, and an M.B.A. from the Stanford Graduate School of Business, where he was an Arjay Miller Scholar.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Cutera (CUTR) Appoints Janet Widmann and Juliane Park to Its Board

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Cutera, Inc. (Nasdaq: CUTR), a leading provider of energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners worldwide, today announced that Janet Widmann and Juliane Park will join its Board of Directors, effective immediately. “Janet Widmann and Juliane Park bring distinguishing...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

PTC (PTC) Appoints Michal Katz to its Board

PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) has appointed Michal Katz to its Board of Directors effective February 8, 2022. With a career spanning more than 20 years on Wall Street, Katz has emerged as a seasoned and trusted advisor to companies and boards in the areas of corporate finance, strategy, mergers and acquisitions, and digital transformation. Katz currently leads Investment and Corporate Banking for Mizuho Americas, a unit of Japan-based Mizuho Financial Group, Inc., one of the largest financial institutions in the world. In this role, she is responsible for all Mizuho's banking activity throughout the US, Canada, and Latin America, including investment grade and non-investment grade loans, equity and debt offerings in the capital markets, securitizations, and mergers and acquisitions.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy