Business

UPDATE: Morgan Stanley Downgrades Walgreens Boosts Alliance (WBA) to Underweight

StreetInsider.com
 1 day ago

Morgan Stanley analyst Ricky Goldwasser downgraded Walgreens Boosts Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) from Equalweight to Underweight with a price target of $49.00 (from $56.00). The analyst comments "We now model no EPS growth through FY23, which combined with low confidence...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Stifel Downgrades Under Armour, Inc. (UAA) to Hold

Stifel analyst Jim Duffy downgraded Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UAA) from Buy to Hold with a price target of $24.00 (from $30.00). The analyst comments "We are reducing our 12 mos. TP to $24 from $30 and downgrading shares to Hold from Buy, reflecting lower confidence in potential for revenue and margin upside across FY23. Fundamental improvement potential through FY23E appears appropriately reflected in consensus margin expectations. Earnings upside becomes more dependent on revenue acceleration/upside for which visibility is challenging and our confidence is low. Checks showing higher levels of outlet inventory vs. pre-pandemic levels raise concern of a return of promotional pressure to margins. We remain impressed with turnaround achievements and strategic direction and continue to see our prevailing estimates of $6bn sales and $0.82 EPS in FY23E as achievable. Lower confidence in upside potential, however, sobers our view of multiple potential, and we see risk/reward largely in balance. Our $24 target price reflects 16x EV/EBITDA on our FY23E estimate of $675mn."
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Daiwa Securities Downgrades Zscaler (ZS) to Underperform (4)

Daiwa Securities analyst Stephen Bersey downgraded Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) from Neutral (3) to Underperform (4) with a price target of $286.00 (from $266.00). The analyst comments "Given the recent stock price appreciation for ZS, we recommend that investors underweight existing positions in Zscaler’s stock. With recent high-profile security attacks highlighting the importance of improving enterprise security, we believe that investors have recently focused on security names like Zscaler. However, within this spotlight, we think that a pool of investors have become overly optimistic on valuations and have lifted security sector valuations. Thus, our new 4/Underperform rating reflects our updated view and new 12-month target price of $286."
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: JPMorgan Upgrades Elastic NV. (ESTC) to Overweight

JPMorgan analyst Mark Murphy upgraded Elastic NV. (NYSE: ESTC) from Neutral to Overweight with a price target of $156.00. The analyst comments "While Elastic, at its core, is an open source search technology, it offers a very powerful set of software products that enable it to ingest, filter, store, search, and analyze data in any form, whether structured or unstructured. This enables the stack to generate insights from a wide variety of data sources, driving the wide applicability of the Elastic platform across a broad range of use cases. Our Dec 2022 price target of $156 is based on a ~15x EV/CY22E revenue multiple."
STOCKS
#Wba#Underweight#Walgreens Boosts Alliance#Equalweight#Fy23#Emerginghealthcare#Health
StreetInsider.com

Costco Wholesale (COST) PT Raised to $560 at Morgan Stanley as SG&A Leverage Likley to Drive Shares to New Highs

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman raised the price target on Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) to $560.00 (from $510.00) after the company reported a ~14% EPS beat after SG&A leverage of ~90 bps drove ~5.5% incremental EBIT margins despite a tough compare (lapping ~45 bps of EBIT margin expansion).
RETAIL
StreetInsider.com

JPMorgan Upgrades F45 Training Holdings (FXLV) to Overweight

JPMorgan analyst John Ivankoe upgraded F45 Training Holdings (NYSE: FXLV) from Neutral to Overweight with a price target of $15.00.The ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (ZNTL) PT Raised to $100 at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Matt Biegler raised the price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZNTL) to $100.00 (from $90.00) while maintaining an ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Walgreens
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: BMO Capital Upgrades Invesco (IVZ) to Outperform

BMO Capital analyst James Fotheringham upgraded Invesco (NYSE: IVZ) from Market ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

ACV Auctions Inc (ACVA) Estimates Raised at Jefferies on Higher Auction Fees

Jefferies analyst John Colantuoni reiterated a Buy rating and $35.00 price target on ACV Auctions Inc (NASDAQ: ACVA) and raised ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Broadcom Limited (AVGO) PT Raised to $720 at Jefferies

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Jefferies analyst Mark Lipacis raised the price target on Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ: AVGO) to $720.00 (from $590.00) while maintaining a Buy rating. The analyst commented, "AVGO beat and raised on 17% YY...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: UBS Starts Butterfly Network (BFLY) at Neutral

UBS analyst Matt Taylor initiates coverage on Butterfly Network (NYSE: BFLY) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
Street.Com

Shopify Upgraded to Outperform at Evercore on Fundamentals

Evercore upgraded online shopping platform Shopify (SHOP) - Get Shopify, Inc. Class A Report to outperform from in-line Thursday, with a price target of $1,770. Evercore Internet analyst Mark Mahaney called it “one of the highest quality assets in our coverage.”. Ottawa-based Shopify has strong fundamentals, he wrote in...
MARKETS
MemeStockMaven

Rivian Stock: Why It May Continue To Struggle Past Earnings

On its first earnings day ever, one popular electric vehicle maker saw its shares plummet. On December 16, Rivian stock (RIVN) - Get Rivian Automotive, Inc. Class A Report dipped 5% during regular trading hours and another 10% after the closing bell. In the process, roughly $15 billion in market value vanished into thin air.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Private equity firm TPG files IPO to trade on the Nasdaq

Private equity firm TPG Partners LLC on Thursday filed its initial public offering to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol TPG. The Fort Worth, Texas, financial firm that previously operated under the name Texas Pacific Group plans to raise up to $100 million, but the dollar figure will most likely change once the company sets its estimated price range. JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, TPG Capital BD and BofA Securities are leading the IPO's underwriting roster of 23 banks. Founded in 1992, TPG currently counts about $109 billion of assets under management, with 912 employees. TPG reported $3.8 billion of net income and $3.9 billion of revenue in the nine months ended Sept. 30, compared to net income of $295.2 million and revenue of $564.4 million in the year-ago period.
FORT WORTH, TX
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Needham & Company Downgrades Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) to Buy

Needham & Company analyst Mike Matson downgraded Zimmer Biomet (NYSE: ZBH) from Strong Buy to Buy with a price target of $158.00 (from $175.00). The analyst comments "Given the potential for additional COVID waves driven by new variants (such as Omicron) and hospital staffing challenges to weigh on elective procedure volumes, ZBH is no longer our top pick. We believe that ZBH has executed well despite the pandemic, and we continue to believe in management's strategy and its turnaround. But the pandemic has extended the timeframe of ZBH's turnaround more than we had expected, and as a result we are downgrading ZBH shares to Buy from Strong Buy and lowering our price target to $158 from $175."
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Morgan Stanley Upgrades Endeavor on UFC, WME Upside

Morgan Stanley on Wednesday upgraded Endeavor to overweight, and set a new price target of $40 per share. The financial firm’s bullishness on Endeavor stems from its ownership of UFC, which Morgan Stanley expects to grow significantly in coming years, as well as its talent agency WME, which is positioned to carve out a piece of the explosive market for streaming content. Endeavor stock has traded just above $30 in recent days. “The investment positives for Endeavor are increasingly clear in our view – the value of premium content in the marketplace continues to grow as mega-platforms compete for audiences around the...
UFC

