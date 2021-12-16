Overstock.com (OSTK) PT Lowered to $100 at BofA Securities on Slower Q4

Daiwa Securities analyst Stephen Bersey downgraded Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) from Neutral (3) to Underperform (4) with a price target of $286.00 (from $266.00). The analyst comments "Given the recent stock price appreciation for ZS, we recommend that investors underweight existing positions in Zscaler’s stock. With recent high-profile security attacks highlighting the importance of improving enterprise security, we believe that investors have recently focused on security names like Zscaler. However, within this spotlight, we think that a pool of investors have become overly optimistic on valuations and have lifted security sector valuations. Thus, our new 4/Underperform rating reflects our updated view and new 12-month target price of $286."

