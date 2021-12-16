ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overstock.com (OSTK) PT Lowered to $100 at BofA Securities on Slower Q4

StreetInsider.com
 21 hours ago

BofA Securities analyst Curtis Nagle lowered the price target on Overstock.com...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) PT Lowered to $34 at Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Thomas Chong lowered the price target on Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) to $34.00 (from $40.00) while ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

BofA Securities Downgrades Wayfair (W) to Underperform

BofA Securities analyst Akshay Bhatia downgraded Wayfair (NYSE: W) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Adobe (ADBE) PT Lowered to $700 at Stifel Following EPS

Stifel analyst Parker Lane lowered the price target on Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) to $700.00 (from $750.00) while maintaining a Buy ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Oppenheimer Starts Eloxx Pharma (ELOX) at Outperform

Oppenheimer analyst Hartaj Singh initiates coverage on Eloxx Pharma (NASDAQ: ELOX) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) rose 2.41% to $45.00 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.87% to 4,668.67 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.08% to 35,897.64. Bank of America Corp. closed $3.69 below its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company reached on November 3rd.
StreetInsider.com

Goldman Sachs Positive on CommScope Holding (COMM) Plan, But Co. Needs to Execute

Goldman Sachs analyst Rod Hall reiterated a Buy rating and $21.00 price target on CommScope Holding (NASDAQ: COMM), saying they ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Shore News Network

Nasdaq ends sharply lower as investors dump growth stocks

(Reuters) -The Nasdaq ended sharply lower on Thursday as the Federal Reserve’s announcement of a faster end to its pandemic-era stimulus pushed investors away from Big Tech and toward more economically sensitive sectors. Nvidia Apple Microsoft, Amazon and Tesla tumbled between 2.6% and 6.8%, hitting the Nasdaq and the...
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Daiwa Securities Downgrades Zscaler (ZS) to Underperform (4)

Daiwa Securities analyst Stephen Bersey downgraded Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) from Neutral (3) to Underperform (4) with a price target of $286.00 (from $266.00). The analyst comments "Given the recent stock price appreciation for ZS, we recommend that investors underweight existing positions in Zscaler’s stock. With recent high-profile security attacks highlighting the importance of improving enterprise security, we believe that investors have recently focused on security names like Zscaler. However, within this spotlight, we think that a pool of investors have become overly optimistic on valuations and have lifted security sector valuations. Thus, our new 4/Underperform rating reflects our updated view and new 12-month target price of $286."
StreetInsider.com

Mizuho Provides Key Takeaways From Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) CFO Call

Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho Securities provided company commentary on Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) following a call with the company’s ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT) Declares $0.28 Quarterly Dividend; 1.7% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ: SYBT) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share, or $1.12 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 31, 2021, to stockholders of record...
StreetInsider.com

Sampo plc’s share buybacks 16/12/2021

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 17/12/2021 at 08:30 am. On 16/12/2021 Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3, LEI 743700UF3RL386WIDA22) has acquired its own A shares (ISIN code FI0009003305) as follows:. Sampo plc’s share...
StreetInsider.com

Shift4 Payments (FOUR) Announces Up to $100M Share Buyback

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE: FOUR) today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized the commencement of a stock repurchase ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

TEN Ltd (TNP) Misses Q3 EPS by 60c

TEN Ltd (NYSE: TNP) reported Q3 EPS of ($1.72), $0.60 worse than the analyst estimate of ($1.12). Revenue for the quarter came in at $131.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $86.07 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on TEN Ltd (TNP) click here.
StreetInsider.com

Psychemedics (PMD) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend; 2.6% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Psychemedics (NASDAQ: PMD) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share, or $0.2 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 30, 2021, to stockholders of record on December 20, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of December...
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: JPMorgan Upgrades Elastic NV. (ESTC) to Overweight

JPMorgan analyst Mark Murphy upgraded Elastic NV. (NYSE: ESTC) from Neutral to Overweight with a price target of $156.00. The analyst comments "While Elastic, at its core, is an open source search technology, it offers a very powerful set of software products that enable it to ingest, filter, store, search, and analyze data in any form, whether structured or unstructured. This enables the stack to generate insights from a wide variety of data sources, driving the wide applicability of the Elastic platform across a broad range of use cases. Our Dec 2022 price target of $156 is based on a ~15x EV/CY22E revenue multiple."
StreetInsider.com

Chemung Financial (CHMG) Declares $0.31 Quarterly Dividend; 2.7% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Chemung Financial (NASDAQ: CHMG) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share, or $1.24 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 3, 2022, to stockholders of record on December 20, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of...
StreetInsider.com

The Buckle (BKE) Raises Quarterly Dividend 6.1% to $0.35; 3% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The Buckle (NYSE: BKE) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share, or $1.4 annualized. This is a 6.1% increase from the prior dividend of $0.33. The dividend will be payable on...
StreetInsider.com

Amphenol (APH) Raises Quarterly Dividend 37.9% to $0.20; 1% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Amphenol (NYSE: APH) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share, or $0.8 annualized. This is a 37.9% increase from the prior dividend of $0.145. The dividend will be payable on January...
