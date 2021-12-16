ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delta Air Lines expects profit in 2022, sees limited hit from Omicron

By Iain Withers, Carolyn Cohn
Metro International
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Delta Air Lines Inc said on Thursday it expects to post an annual profit in 2022, as strong domestic holiday bookings helped power its fourth quarter earnings despite fears around the Omicron coronavirus variant. The U.S. airline, however, said Omicron had slowed international bookings as many countries imposed...

Related
AFAR

Delta Air Lines Is Saying Goodbye to These U.S. Airports

Nearly two years into the pandemic and airline routes are still getting slashed. And . . . “Hej” to Stockholm. It’s the latest (not very uplifting) trend in air travel—another airline has suspended service to domestic hubs in a move that we are, quite frankly, seeing a lot of lately.
LIFESTYLE
Register Citizen

Delta Air Lines no longer expects to lose money in Q4

Delta Air Lines no longer expects to lose money in the fourth quarter with travel during the holiday season heating up. The company said Thursday that it now foresees an adjusted profit of approximately $200 million in the final quarter of the year. In October Delta cautioned that it expected a “modest" loss in the fourth quarter due to rising fuel prices.
GAS PRICE
NBC San Diego

Delta Forecasts Profit Ahead as Travel Demand and Fares Rise, Despite Omicron

The airline forecast a $200 million profit for the fourth quarter. In October, Delta said higher fuel costs would weigh on its bottom line in the quarter. Delta forecast 2022 profits and said it could surpass its pre-pandemic bottom line by 2024. Delta Air Lines on Thursday said travel demand...
TRAVEL
Cheddar News

Delta Airlines CFO Sees Robust 2022 Financial Outlook on Capital Markets Day

Delta Airlines CFO Dan Janki joined Cheddar's Kristen Scholer to talk about the airline's 2022 outlook on its Capital Markets Day as the travel industry recovers from pandemic disruptions. The airline projects a return to profitability next year despite the emergence of the omicron variant during the peak holiday season. Janki said that there had been no impact on domestic travel as of yet, but the company is remaining vigilant for any change. He did note that there had been some international fallout as countries implemented travel restrictions.
MARKETS
Forbes

Optimism In Estee Lauder Stock A Trigger For Delta Air Lines?

The shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) are trading 35% below pre-Covid levels despite stable passenger numbers at TSA checkpoints, largely due to the anticipation of a decline in air travel demand in the near term. However, investors have been optimistic on Estee Lauder stock (NYSE: EL), a cosmetic company with a widespread global presence and sales depending on travel retail demand. This year, Estee Lauder stock has gained a large 38% majorly assisted by historic growth numbers in travel retail and online sales channels, which together contribute around 40% of net sales. While both companies are from different industries, in this article Trefis highlights the similarities in financial metrics including the historical growth numbers, profitability, and risk. Does the uptick in EL stock indicate an upcoming surge in air travel? We compare the historical trends in revenues, margins, and valuation multiple of both companies in an interactive dashboard analysis, Delta Air Lines vs. Estee Lauder – parts of which are highlighted below.
ECONOMY
Travel Weekly

Delta Air Lines appoints chief sustainability officer

Delta Air Lines has appointed a chief sustainability officer, which it says demonstrates its “commitment to build a sustainable future for air travel”. Pamela Fletcher will join Delta as senior vice president and chief sustainability officer from February 1, 2022. Fletcher has spent nine years at General Motors...
INDUSTRY
FOXBusiness

Rivian shares fall after first earnings report

Electric vehicle upstart Rivian Automotive posted a $1.23 billion net loss in the third quarter due to costs from starting production of its pickup truck. The company said in its first public earnings report since its initial stock offering that it lost $12.21 per share for the quarter. Revenue was $1 million from deliveries of 11 pickups.
ECONOMY
FOXBusiness

FedEx reinstates 2022 profit target, shares soar

U.S. delivery firm FedEx Corp reinstated its original fiscal 2022 forecast on Thursday, even as persistent labor woes chipped away profits ahead of the peak holiday season when the number of packages it handles often doubles. Shares in the company, which also reported flat year-over-year adjusted profit for the fiscal...
ECONOMY
Aviation Week

Delta Air Lines To Further Cull Fleet Aircraft Types

Delta Air Lines aims to cut its fleet’s aircraft types to eight in the medium term while further evaluating how to use its “flex fleet” of Boeing 767 widebodies. The airline has already decreased the number or aircraft types in its fleet from 15 to 11 from 2009 to 2021. During the pandemic, the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
insideevs.com

GM Head Of Innovation Pamela Fletcher Leaving For Delta Air Lines

The engineer who led the team that launched the Chevrolet Bolt EV and much of General Motors’ transition to the EV era has left the company for Delta Air Lines. The move was confirmed by Delta CEO Ed Bastian in a December 15 letter to employees announcing Fletcher will become Delta’s chief sustainability officer on February 1, 2022.
BUSINESS
TravelPulse

Delta Air Lines Expands Investment in Partner Carriers

Delta Air Lines announced plans to expand its investment in partner airlines Virgin Atlantic, Aeromexico and LATAM. The investments are expected to bolster Delta’s global platform through an enhanced network, seamless connectivity and business growth for the carrier, its employees and partners. New Executive Order Allows Online Passport Renewals,...
INDUSTRY
dallassun.com

Southwest Air projects 4th quarter profits, expects same in 2022

Southwest Airlines said it expects to post a profit in the fourth quarter of 2021 and throughout 2022, as air travel recovers from the Covid pandemic. Southwest officials noted that the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, has not caused a slowing down of bookings. Executives from the Southwest said travel demand...
DALLAS, TX
liveandletsfly.com

Delta Air Lines Reasonably Impairs Basic Economy Fares

While I’m certainly not celebrating the move by Delta Air Lines to make basic economy fares far less attractive, I do not blame it for eliminating a benefit that made these fares more attractive than necessary to compete with ultra-low-cost carriers. What Is the Theory Behind A Basic Economy...
INDUSTRY
CNBC

Southwest Airlines says travel demand is improving, forecasts fourth-quarter profit

Southwest raised its fourth-quarter revenue forecast and lowered its fuel price estimate. The carrier says 2022 will be a "transition" year but it still expects profits. It published its forecast ahead of investor day presentations. Southwest Airlines on Wednesday said it expects to be profitable in the fourth quarter, thanks...
TRAVEL
Benzinga

What Are Whales Doing With Delta Air Lines

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL). And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or...
INDUSTRY

