ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Nvidia is giving away 3 Matrix-inspired PCs, just to make me jealous

By Jacob Ridley
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Just when you think you're over your childhood love of technology that looks like it was ripped right out of The Matrix, Nvidia pulls you right back in. Neo's Nokia 8110 lived in my head rent free for 20 years, and now Nvidia's offering a chance to win three custom gaming...

www.pcgamer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this 55-inch QLED TV today

Great QLED TV deals aren’t always easy to come by but, right now, you can buy a TCL 55-inch Class 5-Series QLED TV for just $500 at Walmart. A saving of $200 on the usual price, it’s a great way of getting the latest technology for less. Even better, if you order by December 20, it’ll arrive before Christmas, giving you some great home entertainment for less for the big day. It’s one of the many 4K TV deals going on right now.
ELECTRONICS
laptopmag.com

Wow! Samsung Chromebook 4 is only $79 in all time low Black Friday laptop deal

Black Friday deals are bashing me over the head with laptops in a pillow case and the only way to save me is to check out this epic Samsung Chromebook 4 for just under $100. Right now, you can gobble up the Samsung Chromebook 4 (refurbished) for just $79 at Walmart, which is the cheapest laptop deal we've seen all year.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

This Dell Windows 11 laptop is just $230 for Cyber Week 2021

The best Cyber Monday deals are still hanging on with some great Cyber Monday laptop deals in particular. Right now, you can snap up a great Dell Inspiron 15 3000 laptop at Dell for just $280 as part of the Cyber week deals going on. Normally priced at $389, it’s reduced to just $230 for a limited time only. Once it’s gone, it’s gone so you really don’t want to miss out on this sweet offer. Here’s why it’s so great.
COMPUTERS
BGR.com

The new Galaxy Tab A8 is Samsung’s answer to Apple’s cheap iPad

The 2021 iPad (9th-gen) is one of the best affordable tablets that you can buy right now. But if you’re not willing to pay $329 for the 64GB iPad 9, one option is to switch to Android. Most Android tablets are mid-ranged affordable options. Also, the cheapest models can be significantly cheaper than Apple’s offerings. If you’re looking for the best possible Android tablet that will not break the bank, Samsung’s 2021 Galaxy Tab A8 should be on your radar.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nvidia Rtx#Nvidia Gpu#Nvidia Geforce#Jealous#Matrix#The Backup Operator#Digital Storm#Morpheus#Ekwb#Nzxt#Geforce Garage#Amd#Tb Ssd
Phone Arena

Android TV 11 for NVIDIA SHIELD might be just around the corner

NVIDIA has been supporting the SHIELD TV for several years, a unique endeavor that’s unlikely to be replicated by any other device manufacturer any time soon. However, people expecting NVIDIA to deliver Android 10 TV to their set-top boxes were left waiting until several month ago when the company revealed the update won’t come.
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

Nvidia will give PlayStation PC games the DLSS treatment

With more PlayStation games coming to PC, graphics card manufacturer Nvidia has been working on making the PC versions of titles better than their console counterparts. Horizon Zero Dawn is getting the DLSS treatment, while God of War will get the same, along with a suite of other graphical improvements.
VIDEO GAMES
egmnow.com

The Matrix Unreal Engine 5 demo made me a believer in next-gen

We recently passed the one year anniversaries of both the Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5, and I think it’s safe to say that this has been one of the weirdest first years of any console generation. As far as new, next-gen exclusive releases are concerned, we’ve only received a handful of notable titles: The Medium, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Destruction AllStars, Deathloop, Hell Let Loose, and the Demon’s Souls remake are the only ones that immediately pop into mind. Everything else was either cross-gen or “enhanced” versions of previously released last-gen titles. As much as I enjoyed most of those games, I can’t say my hair was blown back, especially considering one was a remake of a game from 2009 and another was a console port of a PC game I’d already been playing for a year or so.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
PC Gamer

LG's first official gaming laptop boasts an RTX 3080 and 11th Gen Intel CPU

Electronics giant LG has entered the gaming laptop market, with what actually looks like a really nice piece of kit. The company is known for making all sorts of electronics like washing machines, fridges, soundbars, or some of our favourite TVs to game on. While LG has made plenty of laptops in the past, this is the first one being labelled as for gaming. And fair enough too given the specs.
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

Take the Green Pill to Win Nvidia's Matrix-Themed PCs, Hardware

Nvidia this week started two contests and plans to give away valuable prizes to the enthusiast community. Up for grabs in the first contest are three official Matrix Resurrections-themed PCs equipped with the latest AMD Ryzen processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti or GeForce RTX 3090 graphics cards. A separate contest is offering up individual GeForce RTX 3080 Ti boards, gaming mice, and gaming monitors.
COMPUTERS
PC Gamer

Dell's Concept Luna is a sustainable, repairable laptop

Today, computer manufacturer Dell announced its plans for Concept Luna, a sustainable and repairable laptop. The company first started talking about the unnamed project last year with the goal to design products that could have many lives with more sustainability. Best gaming PC: the top pre-built machines from the pros.
TECHNOLOGY
PC Gamer

Valve is updating Half-Life, CS:GO, and more of its games to play better on the Steam Deck

In an interview with Valve on Thursday, members of the Steam Deck team told me that everything is on track for the planned February launch. While we mostly talked about the Steam Deck hardware and Valve's work to prepare the Steam Deck for other developers, Valve also shared some plans for its own games. Dota 2, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, and the Half-Life series are all getting updates designed to make them better experiences on the Steam Deck.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

These are the first Intel Alder Lake CPUs without Efficient Cores

Alder Lake is Intel’s latest range of gaming CPUs which was released earlier in November of this year. Both the Intel Core i9 12900K and i5 12600K have reviewed excellently since launch, and most of those pesky DRM issues have been fixed too. A lot of this is thanks to the new hybrid architecture of these CPUs, which use higher-performance cores and power-efficient cores in tandem.
COMPUTERS
PC Gamer

Aim training: How to improve your FPS aim

Want some aim training tips to help improve your win rate or K/D ratio? It's tempting to just keep banging your head against the wall in FPS games, hoping to improve through play, but sometimes the best way to get better can actually be to take a step back and practice the fundamentals. Even just a little aim training can go a long way.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

This stealthy new Gigabyte PC case might be extra sneaky with an unlicensed design

A tweet from the Gigabyte Aorus France Twitter account has revealed 3D renders of the company’s new project stealth case. It’s a nice matt black looking offering where the cabling is all orientated to the back of the motherboard. The idea is it will greatly improve cable management and also airflow, by not having a mess of cables coming out the front dangling all over your components.
COMPUTERS
inputmag.com

Nvidia's Matrix-themed computers are God tier level cyberpunk

The only way to own one of these gems is to enter Nvidia's ongoing promotional contest for The Matrix Resurrections. A new Matrix movie is around the corner, and if you’re a fan of the franchise, Nvidia is giving you a chance to immortalize your admiration with not one, but three cyberpunk, bananas, one-of-a-kind, monstrous PCs.
COMPUTERS
The Verge

Nvidia’s Matrix PCs can’t play The Matrix Awakens, but they look cool

Nvidia has teamed up with Warner Bros. Pictures and professional PC builders to deliver three custom gaming rigs that embody The Matrix — and it’s giving them all away as part of the lead-up to The Matrix Resurrections’ release on December 22nd. You can find instructions on how to enter for a chance to win one on its site.
COMPUTERS
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

3K+
Followers
15K+
Post
807K+
Views
ABOUT

The global authority on PC games.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy