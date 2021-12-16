ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawthorne, CA

1 person injured in car-to-car shooting along 105 Freeway in Hawthorne, CHP says

At least one person was injured in a car-to-car shooting on the 105 Freeway in Hawthorne, according to authorities.

It happened along the westbound lanes, just east of Crenshaw Boulevard, Wednesday night.

The lanes were shut down for the majority of the evening into Thursday morning.

The California Highway Patrol said at least one person was hurt, though their condition has not been released. The vehicles involved have since been towed.

Information regarding the shooter has also not been released.

This is a developing story. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Comments / 3

 

