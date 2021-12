Tyson Fury is not willing to contribute to the BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards on Sunday.World heavyweight champion Fury was named on the six-person shortlist earlier this week despite having previously threatened legal action if he was included.Emma Raducanu, Adam Peaty, Tom Daley, Raheem Sterling and Dame Sarah Storey are the other athletes in contention for the Award, which will be presented in front of a drastically-reduced audience in Salford on Sunday.Fury, who is currently in Florida told the Daily Mail: “The BBC would never let me win even if I knocked out King Kong.“I will...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO