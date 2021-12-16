Skies to brighten, near-record high temps to start the weekend

Unseasonably warm weekend ahead

Jacksonville, Fl — Some overnight showers left damp roadways for the morning rush hour. Action New Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says we’ll turn dry through the morning and sunshine will emerge. Highs today will once again be warm in the upper 70s.

Areas of dense fog will develop early Friday before sunrise. After the fog burns off we’ll mostly to partly sunny skies. Highs will reach the upper 70s in the afternoon.

Near record highs are on the way for Saturday afternoon. We will reach the lower 80s in Jacksonville under mostly sunny skies. The record is 83 degrees set in 2016.

An isolated shower is possible for the Jaguars game on Sunday. Temperatures will climb to the mid-70s before turning cooler by late afternoon.

Finally we return to ‘normal’ temperatures for the start of Christmas week. Monday and Tuesday will feature isolated showers and temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

